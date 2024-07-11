PBA Draft Combine MVP Jonnel Policarpio vows 100% commitment to team that gets him

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Even as the youngest PBA hopeful, former La Salle forward Jonnel Policarpio shines in the two-day Rookie Combine, giving a good account of himself ahead of the draft

MANILA, Philippines – Jonnel Policarpio turned heads and increased his stock ahead of the PBA Draft after earning MVP honors at the conclusion of the two-day Rookie Combine on Thursday, July 11, at the Ynares Arena.

The former La Salle forward showcased his wares as he powered Team B1 to a 61-44 win over Team A3 in the mini tournament finale.

Policarpio also bannered the Mythical Five featuring fellow La Salle products Justine Baltazar and Jordan Bartlett, Kurt Reyson of Letran, and Brandon Ramirez of York University.

“I’m blessed and grateful to win MVP. This is just a bonus,” said Policarpio in Filipino.

One of the late additions to the pool as he decided to forego his remaining UAAP years, Policarpio stamped his class as one of the best players among the rookie hopefuls.

The 6-foot-5 stalwart produced a team-high 21 points in their semifinal victory, then scored 14 points in the final, where Reyson and Agem Miranda of JRU also shone with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

While Baltazar and former NBA G League player Sedrick Barefield are expected to be selected first by Converge and second by Blackwater, respectively, Policarpio has gotten himself in the mix as a potential top-six pick.

No matter where he lands, though, Policarpio said teams can count on him.

“I’m ready wherever I go. I’ll give my 100% commitment,” said the 22-year-old Policarpio, who is the youngest among the rookie aspirants.

After Converge and Blackwater, Terrafirma will choose third followed by Phoenix at No. 4, NorthPort at No. 5, NLEX at No. 6, Rain or Shine at No. 7 and 8, Barangay Ginebra at No. 9, and Magnolia at No. 10.

Meralco and San Miguel will pick at No. 11 and 12, respectively, to wrap up the first round of the draft scheduled on Sunday, July 14, at Glorietta in Makati City. – Rappler.com