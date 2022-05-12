Encho Serrano bags MVP plum in PBA Draft Combine

Encho Serrano turns heads after a string of consistent performances in the mini tournament of the PBA Draft Combine

MANILA, Philippines – Encho Serrano has upped his stock ahead of the PBA Rookie Draft as he took home the MVP honors from the Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on Thursday, May 12.

The former La Salle guard finished with 15 points to help Team A1 Converge rule the mini tournament following a 67-53 win over Team B2 Rain or Shine.

He averaged 14 points in three games as Converge, which is also comprised of JM Calma (San Sebastian), Levi dela Cruz (Arellano), Nino Ibañez (Lyceum), and Enzo Joson (NU), bagged the top purse of P50,000.

Serrano bannered the Mythical Five that featured Shaun Ildefonso (NU), Kurt Lojera (La Salle), Ato Ular (Letran), and JayR dela Rosa (AMA University).

Former CEU standout Orlan Wamar topscored for Rain or Shine with 19 points, while Ildefonso added 10 points a day after impressing by tallying the best time in the agility test.

Wamar, who has made a name for himself as a member of the San Juan Knights, also captured the Three-Point Contest title.

A number of notable players did not participate in the combine, including potential first-round picks Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser (UC Riverside), Sedrick Barefield (Utah), and Justine Baltazar (La Salle).

Baltazar went on to pull out from the draft as he is set to pursue a career in the Japan B. League.

The PBA on Friday will release the final list of eligible players for the draft on Sunday, May 15. – Rappler.com