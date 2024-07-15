Evan Nelle brings hard-work mentality to NorthPort

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRO-READY. Evan Nelle in the PBA Rookie Draft with NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan (left) and team officials, and PBA commissioner Willie Marcia (second from left).

Slipping in the second round hardly matters to Evan Nelle as the former La Salle standout heads to one of the younger teams in the PBA along with ex-Ateneo star Dave Ildefonso

MANILA, Philippines – Exuding an in-your-face kind of confidence, coupled with words of wisdom coming from one of the PBA’s best-ever floor generals, Evan Nelle heads into the league with his head held high and feet on the ground.

Picked in the second round by the NorthPort Batang Pier, Nelle joins No. 5 pick Dave Ildefonso as key pieces of a young team helmed by head coach Bonnie Tan.

“I can use my training, what I learned in the States, just to influence my teammates. I know I work hard and I really hope that I can,” Nelle told reporters after being selected 14th overall in the PBA Rookie Draft on Sunday, July 14.

“Be infected by my hard-work [mentality]… that’s what coach Jimmy (Alapag) taught me, ‘Hard work brings you places,'” he added.

Nelle, who is coming off a UAAP championship run with De La Salle University, opted to train under former PBA Most Valuable Player Jimmy Alapag, who is currently serving as a player development coach for the Sacramento Kings.

It was there in the US where he trained for about a week under Alapag and strength and conditioning coach Maurice Hernandez of Power Pack Fitness.

Being selected in the second round does not bother Nelle even as three former La Salle teammates got picked before him. But he does hope to win the matchup every time they face off in the pros.

“I’m honestly proud of them, but they know how competitive I am. And every time I face them, whether in practice or whatever, I want to beat them,” said Nelle.

“It’s going to be the same here in PBA. I really hope every time I face them, I beat them.”

Nelle will also now play under Tan, who previously mentored the Letran Knights in the NCAA.

Before suiting up for La Salle, Nelle also saw action with the San Beda Red Lions – Letran’s fierce rival. Under Tan, the Knights dethroned Nelle and the Red Lions in the NCAA Season 95 finals in 2019.

“[It’s] very ironic because he made me cry in my last NCAA game,” recalled Nelle.

“He’s making me cry again because he drafted me, it’s a big honor… thank you for the trust coach Bonnie and the coaching staff and I hope I can repay you guys.” – Rappler.com