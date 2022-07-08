‘Extra motivated’ Murrell delivers career game at expense of former team NLEX

‘I wouldn’t say it was revenge. [But] for sure, extra motivation,’ says Converge forward David Murrell as he erupts for 21 points versus the NLEX Road Warriors

MANILA, Philippines – Sophomore forward David Murrell was a man on a mission for the Converge FiberXers in their 112-108 win over his former team NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday, July 7.

Murrell, who was shipped to Converge prior to the start of the season, along with rookie Tyrus Hill, in exchange for a first-round pick in next year’s draft, earned Player of the Game honors after erupting for 21 points.

And although Murrell has no ill will towards NLEX, which drafted him 20th overall in the 2021 PBA Draft, the ex-Road Warrior admitted he had “extra motivation” coming into the matchup and was locked in right from the get-go.

“I wouldn’t say it was revenge. [But] for sure, extra motivation,” said Murrell.

“I felt like I was locked in from the start, even during the warmups,” he added.

Coming off a two-game losing skid, Murrell set the tone early for the FiberXers in their much-needed win, pouring in 13 of his 21 points in the first half alone on a very efficient 6-of-7 shooting.

Murrell then finished the game on a 10-of-14 clip from the field, to go along with 3 rebounds and 2 blocks in 28 minutes of play.

After averaging just 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in four games for the Road Warriors last conference, Murrell is now one of the go-to guys of the young Converge squad and he expressed his gratitude to FiberXers head coach Jeffrey Cariaso for allowing him to flaunt his skillset on the offensive end.

“Coach Jeff has actually given me the opportunity to showcase [my offense], and I thank him for that,” said Murrell. – Rappler.com