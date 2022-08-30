PBA 3x3 kicks off its second season on September 10 with schedules independent from 5-on-5, and will push to integrate an 8-team women's division by January 2023

MANILA, Philippines – PBA 3×3 is set to kick off its second season on September 10 with major improvements in store, including independent schedules from PBA 5-on-5 game days and the possible expansion of a women’s division.

PBA 3×3 chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann and tournament director Joey Guanio shared these snapshots of the fledgling league’s future at the Tuesday, August 30, edition of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

“We’re discussing adding a women’s tournament and that might happen in the third conference. It looks like we will be able to get eight teams. It will be upon the approval of the PBA board. Hopefully, it will push through,” said Guanio.

“We will now have our own schedule which is separate from the PBA schedule. That’s the plan. We don’t want to bother PBA 5-on-5 anymore,” added Bachmann, who also noted that the 5-on-5 side already as it is has its hands full with its heavy three-conference schedule and national team coordination efforts.

With PBA 3×3’s planned detachment from the traditional and much more lucrative 5-on-5 cycle, Bachmann said that they are trying to convince local players that the PBA 3×3 is a “very viable option” as a form of livelihood.

PBA 3×3 will have three conferences this season with the second conference set in November and the third in January 2023. There will be six legs and one grand finals for each conference.

Foreign teams are also being eyed to join soon, with initial talks already happening with Singapore and Vietnam. – Rappler.com