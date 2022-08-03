Familiarity with Austria working wonders as Brondial continues to impress for San Miguel

WELCOME ADDITION. Rodney Brondial has been a key figure for San Miguel since he joined the squad.

Rodney Brondial turns in another impressive outing as San Miguel crushes Meralco by 24 points in Game 1 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – From the collegiate ranks to the PBA, Rodney Brondial continues to flourish under the tutelage of coach Leo Austria.

Brondial turned in another impressive outing for San Miguel, chalking up 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 121-97 romp of Meralco in Game 1 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Wednesday, August 3.

The double-double performance marked arguably his best offensive production in recent years as he delivered anew for Austria, his coach at Adamson when they were still in the UAAP.

In his last four games, Brondial averaged 11 points and 13 rebounds, including a monster 12-point, 18-rebound outing against defending champion TNT in the elimination round.

“I’m comfortable with coach Leo and my teammates,” said Brondial, who also reunited with former Soaring Falcons teammate Jericho Cruz when the two joined the Beermen last season as free agents.

“We have great chemistry on the team. We’re enjoying when we’re playing together. No matter what the combination of players is on the court, we enjoy playing with each other.”

Despite setting a conference-high in points, Brondial said he is focused on crashing the boards as he looks to complement star big man June Mar Fajardo.

But it was Fajardo who took on the supporting role in Game 1, putting up 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists as Brondial shot the ball well, missing just a pair of his 10 field goal attempts.

“I’m not conscious about my points. I’m more conscious about my rebounds. Whatever the team needs from me and whatever support I can provide for June Mar, I’m willing to give.”

Austria, though, is hardly surprised with the way Brondial is performing as he plays a key role for San Miguel in its bid to reclaim the All-Filipino title it won five straight years from 2015 to 2019.

“That is what I’ve been seeing from him since he played in barangay leagues – his energy. He keeps on running up and down, getting the rebounds, and that is what he displayed tonight,” Austria said.

“He is a really hard worker. I told him before, even when he was in college, your time will come. Maybe this is the time that he has been looking for.”

The Beermen shoot for a 2-0 lead when they tangle with the Bolts again on Friday, August 5, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com