NEW CHAMPION. Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Limitless hack out a one-point win over TNT in the fifth leg finale.

Limitless captures its first PBA 3x3 title in its maiden finals appearance and denies TNT from becoming repeat champions

MANILA, Philippines – Five PBA 3×3 legs, five different champions.

Limitless prevented TNT from making PBA 3×3 history after claiming the fifth leg crown with a hard-fought 14-13 victory in the finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Sunday, December 12.

Finishing with 5 points and 8 rebounds, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser knocked down key buckets down the stretch as the App Masters captured their first title in their maiden finals appearance and denied the Tropang Giga from becoming repeat champions.

The score was knotted at 11-11 before Reymar Caduyac put Limitless at the front seat with a crucial layup.

Ganuelas-Rosser then put a world of pressure on TNT after converting a short stab plus the foul with 48 seconds left, with the Filipino-American big man converting the bonus free throw to give his side a three-point cushion.

Almond Vosotros and Samboy de Leon missed three straight two-point attempts for the Tropang Giga as the App Masters held on to the win.

Vosotros sank a long bomb just before the buzzer sounded, but all it did was change the final tally.

Caduyac and Jorey Napoles tallied 4 points apiece, while Marvin Hayes added 1 point for Limitless, which took home the top prize of P100,000.

Despite the loss, it was still an impressive run for TNT considering it was the last team to reach the knockout round as it beat Barangay Ginebra for the last quarterfinal berth.

The Tropang Giga then stunned fourth leg champion and top seed Purefoods TJ Titans in the quarterfinals, 14-10, before edging the Terrafirma Dyip in the semifinals, 21-17, to advance to the finals for the second time.

Vosotros delivered 8 points in the finals loss as TNT settled for the runner-up prize of P50,000.

Earlier, Terrafirma secured its second third-place finish after making easy work of second leg champion Meralco Bolts, 21-10.

Terrence Tumalip and Dhon Reverente chalked up 9 and 8 points, respectively, as the Dyip pocketed P30,000 against a shorthanded Bolts crew that was forced to play with only two men.

Already without injured guard Tonino Gonzaga in its semifinal defeat to Limitless, Meralco saw its big man Dexter Maiquez sit out against Terrafirma after hurting his hamstring. – Rappler.com