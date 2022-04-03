PBA
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
36 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
PBA 3x3

Limitless edges TNT anew to lift Leg 5 title in PBA 3×3

Delfin Dioquino
Limitless edges TNT anew to lift Leg 5 title in PBA 3×3

CHAMPS AGAIN. Jorey Napoles and Limitless App have won a total of four leg titles in PBA 3x3.

PBA Images

Limitless App repeats over TNT in a PBA 3x3 finale to become the first repeat champion of the second conference

MANILA, Philippines – Limitless App added another PBA 3×3 title to its fast-growing collection after ruling Leg 5 with a 22-19 victory over TNT in the finale at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 3.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser drained the game-winning two-pointer with 2:30 minutes to go as the Appmasters repeated over the Tropang Giga to become the first repeat champion of the second conference.

Limitless also beat TNT, 21-20, for the Leg 3 crown nearly a month ago.

Jorey Napoles scorched hot for a game-high-tying 11 points for the Appmasters, including a long bomb off a Reymar Caduyac assist that broke an 18-18 tie with 2:50 minutes left.

Chris Javier converted a layup seven seconds later to pull the Tropang Giga within a point, 19-20, but Ganuelas-Rosser sealed the deal by cashing in a two-pointer from the right corner.

Ganuelas-Rosser finished with 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 blocks for Limitless, which is also the only repeat champion in the maiden conference after reigning in Legs 5 and 6 before it won the Grand Finals.

Taking home the top prize of P100,000, the Appmasters sapped strength from Caduyac and Marvin Hayes, who combined for 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Hotshot guard Almond Vosotros caught fire for 11 points, but that went down the drain as TNT settled for its third straight runner-up finish.

The Tropang Giga, who bagged P50,000, captured the Leg 1 championship but finished second and third in Legs 3 and 4, respectively.

In the battle for third, Platinum Karaoke secured its first podium finish in the second conference after taking down Purefoods in a thrilling 18-17 win.

Ryan Monteclaro and Chris de Chavez recorded 6 and 5 points, respectively, as Platinum held on after Joseph Eriobu missed the potential game-winner for the TJ Titans to pocket P30,000.

Leg 4 titlist Meralco started its Leg 5 campaign with a sweep of its first three games but ended its run with back-to-back losses, crashing out in the quarterfinals following a 13-21 loss to Purefoods. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Recommended Stories

PBA 3x3

3x3 Basketball

Philippine basketball