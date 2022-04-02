LEADER. Tonino Gonzaga takes charge for Meralco in its Day 1 sweep of Leg 5.

Riding on the momentum of its recent championship run, Meralco sweeps its first three pool stage games to punch its quarterfinals ticket in Leg 5 of the second PBA 3x3 conference

MANILA, Philippines – There is no stopping Meralco in its bid for a second straight PBA 3×3 title as it punched its quarterfinals ticket in Leg 5 after an unbeaten start at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, April 2.

Spearheaded by Tonino Gonzaga, Meralco rode on the momentum of its Leg 4 championship romp and toppled Platinum Karaoke, Cavitex, and NorthPort to nail the top spot in Pool A with a 3-0 card.

Gonzaga averaged 9 points as Meralco hacked out narrow wins over Platinum, 21-19, and Cavitex, 18-16, before it crushed NorthPort, 21-13, to become the lone team to advance to the knockout rounds at the end of Day 1.

Expected to join the quarterfinal cast are Limitless App and Purefoods, which also emerged unscathed from their respective pools.

Limitless, the grand champion of the maiden PBA 3×3 conference, seized the lead in Pool B after making easy work of Sista, 21-12, and Master Sardines, 21-15.

The quartet of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Marvin Hayes, and Reymar Caduyac took turns as Limitless eyes to become the first repeat champion in the second conference after reigning in Leg 3.

Meanwhile, Purefoods is a cinch to make the last eight after missing the quarterfinal bus in Leg 4 by topping Pool C with big wins over Leg 1 champion TNT, 21-15, and Leg 2 winner San Miguel, 21-16.

Joseph Eriobu took charge for Purefoods with an average of 10 points.

Pioneer Pro (2-1), Cavitex (2-1), Platinum (1-2) vie for the last two quarterfinal berths up for grabs in Pool A as NorthPort (0-4) bowed out of contention.

Master Sardines (1-1), Sista (1-1), and Barangay Ginebra (0-2) trail in Pool B, while TNT (1-1), Terrafirma (1-1), and San Miguel (0-2) seek to advance from Pool C.

The top three from Pool A and the top two from Pools B and C will qualify directly for the knockout rounds, while the last quarterfinal spot will be disputed by the third-place teams from Pools B and C.

Six more pool stage games will be played on Sunday before the playoffs kick off. – Rappler.com