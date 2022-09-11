PBA
TNT nips Meralco to snag opening leg title of second PBA 3×3 season

Delfin Dioquino
ANOTHER ONE. Almond Vosotros and TNT bag their sixth leg crown in PBA 3x3.

PBA Images

Retaining its core of players, TNT kicks off the second PBA 3x3 season by ruling Leg 1 of the First Conference with a gritty overtime win over new-look Meralco

MANILA, Philippines – TNT kept its place atop the PBA 3×3 summit even as other teams retooled their lineups in a bid to contend for the title.

Retaining their core of players, the Tropang Giga kicked off the second season by ruling Leg 1 of the First Conference after a 21-19 escape over Meralco in the finale at Robinsons Place Antipolo on Sunday, September 11.

Almond Vosotros fired 9 points, while Ping Exciminiano posted 8 points, including the game-winning layup, on top of 5 rebounds as TNT completed its unbeaten run to capture its sixth leg title dating back to last season.

The new-look Bolts, who added Leo de Vera and Ken Mocon, sent the game to overtime after a two-pointer from mainstay Tonino Gonzaga knotted the score at 19-19 with a second left in regulation.

But the Tropang Giga got the job done in extra period as Samboy de Leon gave TNT a 20-19 lead before Exciminiano drained the game-winner.

De Leon and Lervin Flores added 2 points each and combined for 11 rebounds and 4 assists in helping the Tropang Giga pocket the top prize of P100,000.

Alfred Batino had 6 points and 9 rebounds, while Gonzaga chimed in 6 points and 3 rebounds for Meralco, which bagged P50,000.

Meanwhile, Platinum Karaoke secured the last podium spot after hacking out a 12-10 win over new team J&T Express in the third-place match.

Terrence Tumalip delivered all-around numbers for Platinum Karaoke with 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in the low-scoring affair.

A former member of the Bolts squad that won three leg crowns last season, Joseph Sedurifa saw his 7 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists go down the drain as J&T Express settled for fourth place in its PBA 3×3 debut.

Blackwater finished fifth followed by Pioneer ElastoSeal, NorthPort, Purefoods, Cavitex, San Miguel, Ginebra, and Terrafirma. – Rappler.com

