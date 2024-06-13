LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Meralco – PBA Philippine Cup Finals Game 5

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With the best-of-seven series tied at 2-2, San Miguel and Meralco duke it out in an all-important Game 5 showdown in the PBA Philippine Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Back to square one.

With the best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals tied at 2-2, the San Miguel Beermen and the Meralco Bolts duke it out in an all-important Game 5 showdown on Friday, June 14, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Thanks to a monster double-double performance by newly minted Best Player of the Conference June Mar Fajardo, the Beermen avoided falling into a dangerous 1-3 hole with a 111-101 Game 4 win.

Fajardo bounced back from his lackluster Game 3 showing and chalked up 28 points on a healthy 9-of-14 field goal clip and 13 rebounds for the Beermen.

CJ Perez, who likewise struggled in the third game, helped Fajardo carry San Miguel’s scoring load with 22 points, to go with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

San Miguel also got surprise contributions from Terrence Romeo and Vic Manuel, who both suited up for the first time in the series.

Returning from a calf injury he sustained in the semifinals, Romeo had 7 points for the Beermen, while Manuel tallied 8 markers on 3-of-4 shooting in just 7 minutes of play.

With San Miguel back in full force, expect the team to go all-out in Game 5 as it tries to move on the cusp of its second straight All-Filipino crown and a sweep of the two Season 48 championships.

Meanwhile, look for another high-scoring explosion by Meralco star Chris Newsome as the Bolts hope to regain the upper hand and inch closer to their first title in franchise history.

After dropping a then season-high 26 points in Game 3, Newsome went off for a career-best 40 points on an efficient 12-of-18 shooting and a near-perfect 14-of-15 clip from the foul line in their Game 4 loss.

Game time is 7:30 pm. – Rappler.com