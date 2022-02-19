Barangay Ginebra secures an outright quarterfinal berth in the first leg of the PBA 3x3 second conference

MANILA, Philippines – The new-look Barangay Ginebra opened the first day of the PBA 3×3 second conference on a high note as they went 4-0 in Pool A on Saturday, February 19 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Led by its new players Encho Serrano and Jayson David, Ginebra wasted little time in flashing its dominance as it took down the first conference second-placers Platinum Karaoke, 15-14, in the first game of the day.

The Gin Kings followed it up with a thrilling 21-19 win over the debuting Master Sardines Fishing Champs, a 21-20 victory against the Sista Super Sealers, and a 21-15 romp of the Terrafirma 3×3 in the final game.

Serrano, the former La Salle Green Archer, averaged a team-best 7.25 points in those four outings, while Jollo Go and David averaged 5.75 and 4.25, respectively.

With their unbeaten record, the top-seeded Gin Kings already secured an outright quarterfinal berth for Day 2 of the three-a-side action on Sunday, February 20.

Aside from the Gin Kings, the defending champion Limitless Appmasters and the TNT Tropang Giga also finished the opening day with a sweep as they both went 2-0 in Pools C and B, respectively.

Samboy De Leon topscored for the Tropang Giga in their two matches, averaging 7.5 points, while Reymar Caduyac showed the way for the Appmasters, also averaging 7.5 markers.

Over in Pool A, Platinum currently sits at No. 2 with a 2-1 record, while Sista and Terrafirma are tied at 1-2 in the third spot.

The Meralco Bolts and the San Miguel Beermen are likewise tied at second place in Pool B with a 1-1 record, while the NorthPort Batang Pier and the Purefoods TJ Titans also share the No. 2 spot in Pool C with an identical 1-1 slate.

Meanwhile, the Fishing Champs, the Pioneer Pro Tibay, and the Cavitex Braves all remain winless in their respective pools.

The top three teams from Pool A and the top two teams from Pool B and C will advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Completing the quarterfinal cast is the winner between the third-best squads from Pools B and C.

All games in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be knockout matches. – Rappler.com