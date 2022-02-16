Flawless Magnolia keen on return of injured Abueva, Dela Rosa

SIT OUT. Calvin Abueva is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero says it has been difficult playing without Calvin Abueva and Rome dela Rosa even as the Hotshots stay unbeaten in the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Even as Magnolia enjoys an unbeaten start in the PBA Governors’ Cup, Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero still yearns for the return of his key players as soon as possible.

Victolero said it has been difficult playing without Calvin Abueva and Rome dela Rosa after Magnolia hacked out a come-from-behind 112-109 win over NLEX on Wednesday, February 16.

Abueva sustained a calf injury and Dela Rosa injured his hamstring as they are set to sit out for weeks, leaving the Hotshots’ forward rotation crippled.

“We’re really depleted at the three spot,” Victolero said in a mix of Filipino and English. “We do not have Calvin and Rome and then Aris (Dionisio) is not 100 percent.”

“Hopefully, our injured players can come back in time when we need them. I heard that Calvin will be out for two to three weeks and Rome will probably be out until next week.”

Abueva averages 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.3 steals this conference, while Dela Rosa norms 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Without two of his best small forwards, Victolero opted to go with sophomore swingman Adrian Wong, whom Magnolia acquired less than two weeks ago following his release from Rain or Shine.

In a surprise start, Wong delivered 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal as he helped the Hotshots stay perfect and improve to a league-leading 5-0 card.

Dionisio also shone off the bench, churning out 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals.

“I talked to him to step up, to know the system right away, and I’m very happy and very proud of this kid because he has a high basketball IQ,” said Victolero of Wong.

“Despite the short period of time, he adapted to our game plan and he contributed a lot in this game, especially on defense.”

Off to its best conference start since Victolero took over as head coach, Magnolia aims to stay undefeated as it faces streaking Phoenix on Saturday, February 19. – Rappler.com