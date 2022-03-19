PBA
Limitless gains momentum for back-to-back PBA 3×3 titles with unbeaten Leg 4 start

Delfin Dioquino
TEAM TO BEAT. Limitless App sustains its fiery form from its title romp in Leg 3.

PBA Images

Leg 3 champion Limitless App advances to the PBA 3x3 quarterfinals anew thanks to an undefeated start in the pool stage

MANILA, Philippines – A second straight PBA 3×3 title is in the works for Limitless App as it dominated the pool stage in Leg 4 of the second conference at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, March 19.

The Appmasters, the Leg 3 champions, wrapped up the opening day with a 3-0 record following wins over NorthPort, Master Sardines, and San Miguel to top Pool A and secure its quarterfinal berth.

Once again led by Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Limitless App downed the Batang Pier, 21-14, clobbered the Fishing Champs, 21-12, and toppled the Beermen, 21-15, to qualify for the playoffs even with one pool stage game left.

Master Sardines, meanwhile, has surprisingly emerged in the running for its first quarterfinal appearance as its registered a 2-1 record for a share of second place in Pool A with San Miguel.

Winning just one of their 12 games throughout the first three legs, the Fishing Champs looked like a different team after beating NorthPort, 21-10, and Cavitex, 21-16.

Over in Pools B and C, usual contenders Platinum Karaoke and Meralco also concluded Day 1 undefeated with identical 2-0 cards.

Platinum Karaoke stunned Leg 1 champion TNT, 16-13, and edged Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-20, while the Bolts hacked out a 19-17 win over Terrafirma and a 20-16 victory over Purefoods.

Meralco and Platinum Karaoke, though, still need to win their last pool stage games on Sunday to clinch quarterfinal spots.

The top three from Pool A and the top two from Pools B and C will advance to the knockout round.

Completing the quarterfinal cast is the winner between the third-place teams from Pools B and C. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
