MAIN GUNNER. Almond Vosotros shows the way for TNT in another leg title romp.

Mighty TNT has won three of the four leg championships in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Make it three leg titles for TNT in the PBA 3×3 Third Conference.

The Tropang Giga captured back-to-back crowns after reigning in Leg 4 with a 21-15 victory over first-time finalist Terrafirma at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday, June 12.

Almond Vosotros sizzled for 9 points on top of 6 rebounds as TNT extended its dominance this conference after ruling Leg 1 and Leg 3.

Second leg titlist Meralco is the only other team this conference to win a championship.

Samboy de Leon backstopped Vosotros with 5 points, including the long bomb that secured the title, while Lervin Flores also scored 5 points as the Tropang Giga swept their last five games after opening the leg with a loss.

TNT began its campaign with a 15-21 loss to Barangay Ginebra in the pool stage, but managed to catch the quarterfinals bus with a 22-12 win over Master Sardines and a 21-14 victory over Pioneer Pro Tibay.

On a roll, the Tropang Giga gave the Bolts the boot in the quarterfinals, 21-14, and barged into the finals after toppling San Miguel, 16-10.

Also featuring former PBA veteran Ping Exciminiano in its roster, TNT claimed the top purse of P100,000, while Terrafirma settled for P50,000.

Terrafirma notched its breakthrough finals berth after a feisty 21-17 win over Limitless App in the last four.

The Beermen pocketed the third-place prize of P30,000 following a 21-17 triumph over the Appmasters led by Wendell Comboy.

Comboy fired 9 points for San Miguel, while Ken Bono and Jeff Manday churned out 6 points apiece. – Rappler.com