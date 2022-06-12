MANILA, Philippines – Make it three leg titles for TNT in the PBA 3×3 Third Conference.
The Tropang Giga captured back-to-back crowns after reigning in Leg 4 with a 21-15 victory over first-time finalist Terrafirma at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday, June 12.
Almond Vosotros sizzled for 9 points on top of 6 rebounds as TNT extended its dominance this conference after ruling Leg 1 and Leg 3.
Second leg titlist Meralco is the only other team this conference to win a championship.
Samboy de Leon backstopped Vosotros with 5 points, including the long bomb that secured the title, while Lervin Flores also scored 5 points as the Tropang Giga swept their last five games after opening the leg with a loss.
TNT began its campaign with a 15-21 loss to Barangay Ginebra in the pool stage, but managed to catch the quarterfinals bus with a 22-12 win over Master Sardines and a 21-14 victory over Pioneer Pro Tibay.
On a roll, the Tropang Giga gave the Bolts the boot in the quarterfinals, 21-14, and barged into the finals after toppling San Miguel, 16-10.
Also featuring former PBA veteran Ping Exciminiano in its roster, TNT claimed the top purse of P100,000, while Terrafirma settled for P50,000.
Terrafirma notched its breakthrough finals berth after a feisty 21-17 win over Limitless App in the last four.
The Beermen pocketed the third-place prize of P30,000 following a 21-17 triumph over the Appmasters led by Wendell Comboy.
Comboy fired 9 points for San Miguel, while Ken Bono and Jeff Manday churned out 6 points apiece. – Rappler.com