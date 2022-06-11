MOVING ON. Bong Galanza and Cavitex advance to the next round of the PBA 3x3.

Cavitex stuns Leg 3 finalist Purefoods and disposes of San Miguel to advance to the knockout round of Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Cavitex punched its quarterfinals ticket in Leg 4 of the PBA 3×3 Third Conference after sweeping its pool stage games at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, June 11.

Bong Galanza and the Braves stunned Leg 3 finalist Purefoods, 22-17, and disposed of San Miguel, 21-13, in Pool B to become the first team team to secure its spot in the knockout rounds.

Tied at 1-1, the TJ Titans and the Beermen will dispute the last quarterfinals seat in Pool B on Sunday.

Pioneer Pro Tibay and Platinum Karaoke also posted 2-0 records in Pools A and C, respectively, although their chances of reaching the quarterfinals depend on the result of their final pool stage matches.

Barangay Ginebra (2-1) and TNT (1-1) are in the running in Pool A, while Terrafirma (2-1) and Sista (1-1) are in prime position in Pool C.

Pioneer faces the Tropang Giga on Sunday as Platinum tangles with the Super Sealers to determine which teams will advance to the quarterfinals, with only the top two from each pool qualifying to the knockout stage.

Wins by TNT and Sista will forge a three-way tie at 2-1 in both Pool A and Pool C.

Over in Pool D, Meralco leads the pack with a 1-0 slate followed by NorthPort (1-1) and Limitless App (0-1).

Bragging rights and a P100,000 prize await the leg winner. – Rappler.com