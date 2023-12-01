Rookie Fran Yu proves worth for NorthPort with breakout game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROOKIE. Fran Yu in action for the NorthPort Batang Pier in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The 40th pick in the last draft, Fran Yu holds his own against TNT star Jayson Castro as he delivers down the stretch for NorthPort

MANILA, Philippines – Fran Yu is determined to prove he belongs.

The rookie turned in his finest PBA performance to date as he helped NorthPort arrest its two-game skid in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup following a 128-123 overtime win over TNT on Friday, December 1.

He posted career-bests of 14 points and 6 assists in 30 minutes of action, displaying composure when it mattered most as he played almost the entire extra period.

“I always go back to my goal that I want a spot in the PBA,” said Yu.

Although one of the catalysts of the Letran Knights’ three-peat in the NCAA, Yu fell in the draft before the Batang Pier picked him up at No. 40 overall in the fourth round.

He struggled in his four games as he averaged just 2.0 points, missing all but one of his 15 field goals over that stretch.

Against the Tropang Giga, though, Yu looked like a different player.

The lanky guard came up with a couple of big plays in overtime, including a look-away three-pointer over TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

With the shot clock winding down, Yu sized up Hollis-Jefferson and fired a triple, turning his back on the ring a la NBA star Stephen Curry even before the shot fell as NorthPort grabbed a 120-113 lead.

“It felt like it was going in when I released it,” said Yu.

Later on in overtime, Yu located Arvin Tolentino for a crucial corner three-pointer with a minute left then drained a late free throw that allowed the Batang Pier to ward off the Tropang Giga.

And Yu did it all while up against veteran star Jayson Castro.

“I’m happy because he is no easy matchup. He was the best point guard of his time,” said Yu of Castro.

Aside from Yu, his fellow NorthPort rookies also rose to the occasion, with No. 11 selection Cade Flores putting up 16 points and 8 rebounds and No. 29 draftee Brent Paraiso tallying a career-high 10 points.

“Brent and I have yet to show up. We need to perform,” said Yu. – Rappler.com