Frankie Lim to miss NLEX’s first two games

New NLEX mentor Frankie Lim won’t be calling the shots yet when the Road Warriors battle their former coach Yeng Guiao and Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippines – Newly minted NLEX Road Warriors head coach Frankie Lim will not be calling the shots in the team’s first two contests this Friday, September 23, and Sunday, September 25, to avoid disrupting the game plan of interim head coach Adonis Tierra.

Tierra, one of the lead assistants of Lim’s predecessor Yeng Guiao, will be facing his old boss in their battle against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at the PhilSports Arena on Friday.

“Adonis will be in the bench because it doesn’t make sense [if I coach] and it might mess up the game plan,” Lim told Rappler Sports.

“He and Borgy (Hermida) will coach the team until Sunday – it gives me time to prepare my game plan against Blackwater next Saturday (October 1), so that I have four or five days to prepare myself,” he added.

Meeting his new wards for the first time on Thursday, September 22, Lim will start handling practice on Tuesday, September 27, at UP Diliman.

It was there where he met players such as Philip Paniamogan, Kenneth Ighalo, and Mike Miranda, cagers who tried mightily to put a dent to the dynastic San Beda team Lim led to four straight NCAA titles in the late 2000s.

Based on his observations from watching PBA games during his two-year break, the coach said he will be changing the team’s offensive tempo from the deliberate pace of Guiao to a faster tempo.

“It will be a totally new system compared to other coaches, simple and easy. It gives them a totally new opportunity to score, what I told them is to run like somebody’s chasing you with a knife,” Lim said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Lim, who last coached in the PBA for Barangay Ginebra in 2015, told NLEX management that it would be a tall order to contend for a title without shaking up the roster.

“I would say we’re a good team, but I don’t think we’re a powerhouse like San Miguel, Talk ’N Text, or Ginebra, but we’ll work going towards that direction,” said Lim.

“I told management to add three guys to beef us up to be competitive so that we have a good chance at winning games and beat the big teams. I also told the players that we’re a good team but not great.”

Lim will be working with an entirely different team he had been observing for quite some time as they traded away Calvin Oftana and obtained this year’s top draft choice Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, which he calls as a “blessing.”

“It’s gonna take time until you get a championship, because it’s not going to happen overnight,” said Lim, who last coached NCAA squad Perpetual Altas in 2020.

“We have a lot of things to do, especially with recruitment. We have to get good players.” – Rappler.com