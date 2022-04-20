PBA postpones Game 6 of Governors’ Cup finals after Araneta Coliseum fire

DELAY. The postponement buys Barangay Ginebra and Meralco more time for their key cogs to recover from injuries.

Game 6 of the PBA Governors' Cup finals will instead be played at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, April 22

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has postponed Game 6 of the Governors’ Cup finals after a fire broke out inside the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 20.

The league announced the development just three hours before the scheduled 6 pm match.

“With the safety of all in mind, the PBA has decided to postpone the 46th Season Governors’ Cup finals Game 6 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Meralco Bolts tonight,” the PBA said.

Game 6 will instead be played on Friday, April 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena, the original venue of Game 7.

Fans who already bought their tickets for Game 6 can process their refunds at the ticketing office of the Araneta Coliseum.

The postponement buys both the Gin Kings and the Bolts more time for their key cogs to recover from injuries.

Meralco seeks to finally have Chris Banchero at full strength as it aims to tie the best-of-seven series and force a winner-take-all match.

Playing hurt throughout the finals, Banchero averaged just 4.4 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in the first five games.

Meanwhile, Ginebra looks to give Japeth Aguilar more minutes following his return from a calf injury.

Down 1-2, the Gin Kings have turned the series around since Aguilar came back, winning the last two games to move on the verge of their fourth Governors’ Cup crown in six seasons. – Rappler.com