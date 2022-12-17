BIG SHOT. Almond Vosotros delivers when it matters most for TNT.

TNT banks on Almond Vosotros' clutch basket to turn back Cavitex in overtime and rule the Second Conference grand finals of the second PBA 3x3 season

MANILA, Philippines – Make it three straight PBA 3×3 grand championships for TNT.

The Tropang Giga banked on Almond Vosotros’ clutch deuce to eke out a 19-17 overtime win over Cavitex and rule the Second Conference grand finals of the second PBA 3×3 season at Robinsons Malabon on Saturday, December 17.

Vosotros, who topped the conference in scoring with 235 points, got contained to just 3 points in the finale, but knocked down the game-winning two-pointer in extra time as TNT extended its long dominance in PBA 3×3.

The Tropang Giga also reigned in the Third Conference in Season 1 and captured the First Conference grand championship earlier this season.

Lervin Flores finished with 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks as he anchored TNT in its comeback from a 14-17 deficit.

Ping Exciminiano pulled the Tropang Giga within a single possession, 15-17, before Flores scored back-to-back layups in the final 45 seconds to force overtime.

TNT then leaned on Vosotros for the game-winner to take home the top purse of P750,000.

Overall, the Tropang Giga bagged a total of P1,050,000 for the entire conference after lording over Legs 1 and 3 and placing second in Legs 2 and 6.

Samboy de Leon backstopped Flores in scoring with 5 points along with 3 rebounds, while Exciminiano tossed in 4 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

It was a gut-wrenching loss for the Braves, who entered the grand finals as the top seed after winning the fifth and sixth legs of the conference and finishing as runner-up in the third and fourth legs.

Cavitex guard Bong Galanza broke a 14-14 tie and gave his side a 17-14 lead with 3 straight points, but the Braves went scoreless in the final minute to miss out on their maiden PBA 3×3 grand title.

Jorey Napoles tallied 8 points and 5 rebounds, while Galanza had 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks for Cavitex, which settled for P250,000.

Meanwhile, J&T Express secured its first podium finish in a grand finals after toppling Platinum Karaoke, 20-14, in the battle for third.

Joseph Sedurifa fired 10 points to go with 5 rebounds for the Express, who pocketed P100,000. – Rappler.com