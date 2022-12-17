MANILA, Philippines – Make it three straight PBA 3×3 grand championships for TNT.
The Tropang Giga banked on Almond Vosotros’ clutch deuce to eke out a 19-17 overtime win over Cavitex and rule the Second Conference grand finals of the second PBA 3×3 season at Robinsons Malabon on Saturday, December 17.
Vosotros, who topped the conference in scoring with 235 points, got contained to just 3 points in the finale, but knocked down the game-winning two-pointer in extra time as TNT extended its long dominance in PBA 3×3.
The Tropang Giga also reigned in the Third Conference in Season 1 and captured the First Conference grand championship earlier this season.
Lervin Flores finished with 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks as he anchored TNT in its comeback from a 14-17 deficit.
Ping Exciminiano pulled the Tropang Giga within a single possession, 15-17, before Flores scored back-to-back layups in the final 45 seconds to force overtime.
TNT then leaned on Vosotros for the game-winner to take home the top purse of P750,000.
Overall, the Tropang Giga bagged a total of P1,050,000 for the entire conference after lording over Legs 1 and 3 and placing second in Legs 2 and 6.
Samboy de Leon backstopped Flores in scoring with 5 points along with 3 rebounds, while Exciminiano tossed in 4 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.
It was a gut-wrenching loss for the Braves, who entered the grand finals as the top seed after winning the fifth and sixth legs of the conference and finishing as runner-up in the third and fourth legs.
Cavitex guard Bong Galanza broke a 14-14 tie and gave his side a 17-14 lead with 3 straight points, but the Braves went scoreless in the final minute to miss out on their maiden PBA 3×3 grand title.
Jorey Napoles tallied 8 points and 5 rebounds, while Galanza had 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks for Cavitex, which settled for P250,000.
Meanwhile, J&T Express secured its first podium finish in a grand finals after toppling Platinum Karaoke, 20-14, in the battle for third.
Joseph Sedurifa fired 10 points to go with 5 rebounds for the Express, who pocketed P100,000. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.