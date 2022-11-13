Joseph Sedurifa drains the game-winner that lifts J&T Express past TNT for the first time after losing their first two finals encounters

MANILA, Philippines – J&T Express finally got the PBA 3×3 finals monkey off its back.

The Express captured their maiden PBA 3×3 crown as they ruled the second leg of the Second Conference following a 21-19 revenge win over the TNT Tropang Giga at Robinsons Malabon on Sunday, November 13.

Joseph Sedurifa finished with a team-high 8 points, including the game-winning deuce with 50 seconds left that propelled J&T past TNT for the first time after losing their two finals encounters earlier in the second season.

The Tropang Giga beat the Express for the Leg 5 and Leg 6 titles in the First Conference before they claimed the grand championship.

But J&T got the last laugh this time around, building a 19-15 lead before holding off a TNT comeback thanks to Sedurifa, who also posted 5 rebounds and 2 assists, draining the game-winner.

Robert Datu put up 7 points and 2 rebounds, while Marvin Hayes netted 6 points and 4 rebounds for the Express, who pocketed the top purse of P100,000.

Almond Vosotros led the Tropang Giga anew with 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals, but not even his 4 straight points that knotted the score at 19-19 were not enough for TNT – the Leg 1 champion – to clinch back-to-back crowns.

Lervin Flores tallied 3 points and 4 rebounds in the loss as the Tropang Giga settled for P50,000.

Meanwhile, Cavitex exacted revenge on Barangay Ginebra, 16-12, for the last podium spot in a repeat of the battle for third match in Leg 1.

Jorey Napoles frolicked inside the paint with 7 points and 10 rebounds to help the Braves take home P30,000. – Rappler.com