TNT redeems itself from its finals meltdown in the previous leg as it denies J&T Express its first PBA 3x3 championship

MANILA, Philippines – TNT earned the distinction as the first multiple champion in the second PBA 3×3 season after reigning in Leg 5 of the First Conference on Sunday, October 16, at the Robinsons Novaliches.

The Leg 1 titlists, the Tropang Giga posted a 21-13 win in the finale as J&T Express fell short of their maiden championship anew after settling for a runner-up finish in Leg 3.

Lervin Flores and Almond Vosotros scored 5 points each in the win-clinching 15-4 run TNT used to recover from a shaky start.

The Express led 9-6 before the Tropang Giga turned their fortunes around as they redeemed themselves from their finals collapse to the San Miguel Beermen in the previous leg.

In that loss, TNT moved on the brink of the Leg 4 crown with a commanding 20-13 lead only to witness San Miguel ride on a 9-0 run en route to the 22-20 overtime win.

This time, though, the Tropang Giga held their nerve and wrapped up the game with two minutes left to play off a Ping Exciminiano deuce.

Flores churned out 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists, Vosotros chimed in 5 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in the win, while Samboy de Leon also fired 5 points.

Exciminiano added 4 points in the win.

Unbeaten throughout the leg, TNT pocketed the top purse of P100,000 and solidified its place atop the tour standings with one more leg to play before the Grand Finals.

Joseph Sedurifa put up 6 points and 4 assists for J&T, which bagged P50,000.

Meanwhile, the Cavitex Braves secured third place and the P30,000 prize that comes with it following 20-14 win over the Pioneer Pro Katibay.

Jorey Napoles and Bong Galanza fired 7 and 5 points, respectively, as the Braves nailed their third podium finish of the conference after ruling Leg 2 and placing third in Leg 3. – Rappler.com