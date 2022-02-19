Teng tows Alaska in comeback win as Terrafirma crumbles

Determined to give Alaska a fitting swan song in its final PBA conference, Jeron Teng steals the show in the fourth quarter as the Aces complete a comeback from a 20-point hole

MANILA, Philippines – Like a man on a mission, Jeron Teng took over late and towed Alaska to a gritty 102-97 comeback win over Terrafirma in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, February 19.

Teng erupted for 14 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a career-high 30 points to help the Aces storm back from a 20-point hole en route to their third consecutive victory.

Determined to give Alaska a fitting swan song in its final PBA conference, Teng dropped 8 points in the final three minutes as he singlehandedly matched the 14 fourth-quarter points of the stunned Dyip.

Terrafirma led by as many as 17 points in the last salvo before Alaska clawed its way back into the game, erecting a 15-6 run sparked by rookie Allyn Bulanadi to move within 8 points, 81-89.

Aces rookies RK Ilagan and Alec Stockton also came through as they drained back-to-back buckets to give Alaska its first lead since the first quarter, 94-93, before Teng stole the show with his fearless drives.

Teng also churned out 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists, Abu Tratter put up 21 points and 10 rebounds, while import Olu Ashaolu made up for a quiet scoring night of 11 points by adding 19 rebounds and 6 assists.

Bulanadi came off the bench and produced 10 points and 3 rebounds as the Aces improved to 4-3 for solo third place in the team standings.

Import Antonio Hester submitted his first PBA triple-double of 24 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and 3 steals for the Dyip, but his impressive numbers went for naught in another heartbreaking loss.

Terrafirma got outscored 14-36 in the fourth quarter as it slipped to 2-5.

Joshua Munzon had 21 points and 7 rebounds in the defeat, while Juami Tiongson contributed 16 points.

The Scores

Alaska 102 – Teng 30, Tratter 21, Ashaolu 11, Bulanadi 10, Ahanmisi 7, Digregorio 4, Faundo 4, Ilagan 4, Herndon 4, Stockton 4, Tolomia 3, Adamos 0, Publico 4, Racal 0.

Terrafirma 97 – Hester 24, Munzon 21, Tiongson 16, Go 11, Calvo 8, Daquioag 8, Camson 4, Pascual 0, Ramos 0, Batiller 0.

Quarters: 20-25, 42-48, 66-83, 102-97.

– Rappler.com