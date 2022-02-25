Ginebra avoids late meltdown vs Blackwater, gets back on winning track

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra finally snapped its four-game losing streak after surviving a late-game scare against Blackwater Bossing, 109-100, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Friday, February 25.

After trailing by as many as 31 points, the Bossing showed signs of life in the fourth period, cutting the Gin Kings’ lead to just 7 points, 105-98, off a layup by Shawn Glover. But their huge comeback attempt fell short as Japeth Aguilar later iced the game with a short jumper with only 24 seconds remaining.

Five players finished in double figures for the Gin Kings, with Justin Brownlee showing the way with an all-around performance of 25 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

Ginebra, which opened the conference with a hot 3-0 slate, leveled to 4-4, while Blackwater, which absorbed its record-extending 27th straight loss dating back to the 2020 Philippine Cup, remained at the bottom of the standings with a 0-8 record.

With only three elimination games left in their schedule, the Gin Kings came out with guns blazing and quickly rose to a 17-point lead at the end of the opening frame, 37-20.

The Gin Kings then stretched their advantage to its biggest at 31 points early in the third quarter, 81-50, off a free throw by Scottie Thompson, before the Bossing orchestrated a huge run behind Glover and Jvee Casio.

Aguilar put up 18 points and 8 rebounds for the Gin Kings, while Thompson tallied a near triple-double of 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

LA Tenorio also added 14 points and 9 assists, while Christian Standhardinger chipped in 13 markers.

Glover topscored for the Bossing with 29 points, while Casio exploded for 27 points on a very efficient 8-of-13 clip from three-point range.

Ginebra shoots for its second straight victory when it faces the Terrafirma Dyip on Sunday, February 27, at 4 pm, while Blackwater hopes to finally enter the win column when it takes on the NorthPort Batang Pier on Wednesday, March 2, at 3 pm.

The Scores

Ginebra 109 – Brownlee 25, Aguilar 18, Thompson 16, Tenorio 14, Standhardinger 13, Onwubere 9, Tolentino 7, Chan 6, Caperal 1, Enriquez 0, Pinto 0, Ayaay 0.

Blackwater 100 – Glover 29, Casio 27, Ebona 10, Amer 10, Desiderio 7, Mccarthy 5, Suerte 4, Ayonayon 2, Nabong 2, Baloria 2, Escoto 1, Washington 0, Chauca 0, Paras 0, Melton 0.

Quarters: 37-20, 63-41, 89-64, 109-100.

– Rappler.com