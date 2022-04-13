Brownlee, Thompson connive as Ginebra trumps Meralco to tie PBA finals at 2-2

Newly crowned Best Import Justin Brownlee and Best Player of the Conference Scottie Thompson rise to the occasion as Ginebra trounces Meralco in Game 4

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson had no plans losing on their special night.

Brownlee and Thompson conspired to key Barangay Ginebra to a 95-84 win over Meralco that leveled the PBA Governors’ Cup finals at 2-2 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 13.

On a night Brownlee and Thompson won Best Import and Best Player of the Conference, the two rose to the occasion as the Gin Kings prevented the Bolts from taking a 3-1 lead for the first time in their four title showdowns.

Brownlee chalked up all-around numbers of 27 points, 18 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks to rebound from a quiet performance in their Game 3 loss where he got limited to a conference-low 19 points.

Meanwhile, Thompson also netted 27 points along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists, knocking down a clutch three-pointer late that helped weather a fourth-quarter storm from Meralco.

Buried by as deep as 20 points, the Bolts got within 7 points with 2:40 minutes left off a Chris Newsome triple, 78-85, only to witness Thompson restore their lead back to double digits with his own trey in the next play.

Newsome and Maliksi sank three-pointers in the final two minutes, but Ginebra held on thanks to some timely buckets from LA Tenorio, who scored 10 of his 17 points in the final quarter.

It was still a fairly tight contest midway through the third period with Meralco trailing 46-51 before Brownlee and Thompson linked up to anchor a 17-8 run ending the quarter which opened the floodgates for the Gin Kings.

The two combined for 15 points during that stretch and connected on a buzzer-beater, with Thompson finding Brownlee for an easy layup that gave Ginebra a 68-54 lead going into the last canto.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 95 – Brownlee 27, Thompson 27, Tenorio 17, Standhardinger 11, Chan 9, Pinto 4, Tolentino 0, J. Aguilar 0, Mariano 0.

Meralco 84 – Bishop 25, Newsome 15, Black 14, Almazan 11, Quinto 6, Hodge 5, Hugnatan 3, Maliksi 3, Banchero 2, Caram 0, Baclao 0.

Quarters: 24-21, 41-41, 68-54, 95-84.

– Rappler.com