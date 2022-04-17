Thompson, Brownlee star anew as Ginebra inches closer to PBA crown

40 PIECE. Justin Brownlee explodes for 40 points as Ginebra moves one win away from reasserting its mastery over Meralco.

Justin Brownlee produces another sterling performance, while Scottie Thompson delivers the goods late as Barangay Ginebra nails a 3-2 lead over Meralco in the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson came through down the stretch as Barangay Ginebra moved on the cusp of the PBA Governors’ Cup title with a 115-110 win over Meralco at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 17.

Thompson fell just a rebound short of his second triple-double in the finals, finishing with 19 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds in the victory that gave the Gin Kings a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven finals.

Fresh from claiming the Best Player of the Conference, Thompson showed why he was the landslide winner for the coveted award.

Thompson grabbed a crucial offensive rebound and drained a clutch three-pointer to cap a 7-0 blitz that gave Ginebra a 105-97 lead, a resounding answer to the 15-2 run the Bolts used to inch within a whisker, 97-98.

He then found LA Tenorio underneath the basket for a 109-101 advantage with under a minute remaining as the Gin Kings won back-to-back games for the first time in the finals.

Justin Brownlee starred for Ginebra with 40 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks, while Arvin Tolentino stepped up with 16 points off 4 triples to go with 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Gin Kings shot the lights out, making 51% of their field goals (24-of-44) and sinking 16 of their 34 three-pointers for a sizzling 47% clip.

But this did not discourage Meralco, which trailed by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter, 82-96, before it staged its inspired comeback behind Tony Bishop.

The Bolts import erected a personal 13-2 run, with 9 points coming from beyond the arc, and Aaron Black scored on a layup as Meralco cut its deficit to a single point.

Christian Standhardinger, though, retaliated with back-to-back buckets before Thompson gave Ginebra more separation with his timely triple over Allein Maliksi.

Standhardinger churned out 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Tenorio fired 10 points and 7 assists.

Bishop tallied 30 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals for the Bolts, who are on the verge of losing their fourth finals duel against the Gin Kings.

The Scores

Ginebra 115 – Brownlee 40, Thompson 19, Tolentino 16, Standhardinger 13, Tenorio 10, Pinto 8, Aguilar 6, Chan 3.

Meralco 110 – Bishop 30, Newsome 27, Black 25, Maliksi 12, Almazan 6, Belo 4, Hodge 2, Quinto 2, Banchero 2.

Quarters: 25-22, 54-43, 82-73, 115-110.

– Rappler.com