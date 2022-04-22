PBA
PBA Governors' Cup

Delfin Dioquino
Brownlee, Tenorio take charge as Ginebra thwarts Meralco in Game 6 to rule Govs’ Cup

WAXING HOT. LA Tenorio powers Ginebra with 30 points in their closeout game against Meralco.

PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra captures its fourth PBA Governors' Cup crown in six seasons, all at the expense of Meralco

MANILA, Philippines – The status quo remains.

Barangay Ginebra reasserted its mastery over Meralco to complete its title-retention bid in the PBA Governors’ Cup with a 103-92 win in Game 6 at the jam-packed Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, April 22.

Justin Brownlee shrugged off a quiet first half and finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals as the Gin Kings captured their fourth Governors’ Cup crown in six seasons, all at the Bolts’ expense.

On the night he eclipsed Billy Ray Bates for the No. 5 spot in the all-time PBA imports scoring list, Brownlee erupted for 17 points in a pivotal third quarter that saw Ginebra lead 78-73, an advantage it held until the final buzzer.

Brownlee now has 4,539 points to surpass four-time Best Import winner Bates, who tallied 4,523 points throughout his legendary PBA career.

LA Tenorio scorched hot for a conference-high 30 points on top of 4 rebounds and 4 assists before a new pandemic record 20,224 fans as the Gin Kings captured their 14th title in franchise history.

Ginebra has tied Magnolia and Alaska for second-most championships in league history, just behind San Miguel, the winner of 27 PBA crowns. – Rappler.com

