Brownlee, Tenorio take charge as Ginebra thwarts Meralco in Game 6 to rule Govs’ Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The status quo remains.
Barangay Ginebra reasserted its mastery over Meralco to complete its title-retention bid in the PBA Governors’ Cup with a 103-92 win in Game 6 at the jam-packed Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, April 22.
Justin Brownlee shrugged off a quiet first half and finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals as the Gin Kings captured their fourth Governors’ Cup crown in six seasons, all at the Bolts’ expense.
On the night he eclipsed Billy Ray Bates for the No. 5 spot in the all-time PBA imports scoring list, Brownlee erupted for 17 points in a pivotal third quarter that saw Ginebra lead 78-73, an advantage it held until the final buzzer.
Brownlee now has 4,539 points to surpass four-time Best Import winner Bates, who tallied 4,523 points throughout his legendary PBA career.
LA Tenorio scorched hot for a conference-high 30 points on top of 4 rebounds and 4 assists before a new pandemic record 20,224 fans as the Gin Kings captured their 14th title in franchise history.
Ginebra has tied Magnolia and Alaska for second-most championships in league history, just behind San Miguel, the winner of 27 PBA crowns. – Rappler.com