Terrific Brownlee carries Ginebra in finals-tying win over Meralco

DEFIANT. Justin Brownlee and Barangay Ginebra prevent Meralco from taking a 2-0 lead for the first time in their four Governors' Cup title showdowns.

Justin Brownlee puts Barangay Ginebra on his back with a near triple-double as they knot the PBA Governors' Cup finals at 1-1

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra refused to go down 0-2 in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals as it averted a major collapse against Meralco and hacked out a 99-93 win at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, April 8.

Justin Brownlee put the Gin Kings on his back with a near triple-double of 36 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal to help his side knot the best-of-seven championship duel at 1-1.

Ginebra savored a lead as big as 20 points but appeared on its way to squandering its massive advantage late in the fourth quarter before Brownlee delivered the crucial hits in the final two minutes.

Brownlee stole the ball from Chris Banchero and flushed home a thunderous two-handed slam to give the Gin Kings a 96-91 lead and knocked down a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left to keep the Bolts at bay.

Scottie Thompson continued his stellar play with 16 points and 11 rebounds as Ginebra prevented Meralco from taking a 2-0 series edge for the first time in their four Governors’ Cup title showdowns.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 99 – Brownlee 36, Thompson 16, Tenorio 13, Standhardinger 12, Pinto 10, Chan 7, Mariano 5, Salado 0, Onwubere 0, Devance 0, Ayaay 0.

Meralco 93 – Bishop 31, Black 24, Banchero 14, Newsome 7, Almazan 6, Quinto 5, Hodge 4, Baclao 0, Maliksi 0, Belo 0, Hugnatan 0.



Quarters: 20-23, 60-42, 82-71, 99-93.

– Rappler.com