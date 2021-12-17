Ginebra cruises to 26-point rout, sends NorthPort to 0-4 start

Justin Brownlee and Arvin Tolentino star as Ginebra improves to 2-0 in the PBA Governors' Cup in its first game before a live audience in nearly two years

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra capitalized on NorthPort playing with an all-Filipino lineup to cruise to a 108-82 blowout victory in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, December 17.

Justin Brownlee imposed his will against the Batang Pier and finished with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists as the fan favorite Gin Kings hiked their record to 2-0 in their first game before a live audience since March 2020.

Buoyed by the cheers of the fans who trooped to the Big Dome, Ginebra ended the opening quarter with a 27-14 advantage and stretched their lead to as big as 28 points in the fourth period, with the locals picking up where Brownlee left off.

Arvin Tolentino led the Gin Kings’ local attack with a career-high 16 points and LA Tenorio chalked up 14 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds.

Japeth Aguilar delivered 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the win, while Christian Standhardinger put up 8 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Arriving from Davao just hours before the game a day after his wedding, Scottie Thompson still chalked up a near triple-double of 8 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals off the bench for Ginebra.

While the Gin Kings thrived with a balanced attack, NorthPort struggled offensively as Robert Bolick ended up the only player in twin digits with a new career-high of 32 points to go with 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.

The Batang Pier slumped to their fourth straight loss to start the conference, with import Cameron Forte sitting out his second straight game due to a knee injury.

Greg Slaughter had 7 points and 15 rebounds in the losing effort against his former team.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 108 – Brownlee 28, Tolentino 16, Tenorio 14, J. Aguilar 11, Standhardinger 8, Thompson 8, Salado 7, Onwubere 7, Enriquez 6, Chan 3, Caperal 0, R. Aguilar 0, Ayaay 0.

NorthPort 82 – Bolick 32, Taha 8, Malonzo 7, Slaughter 7, Santos 7, Ferrer 6, Balanza 4, Cruz 4, Grey 3, Elorde 2, Rike 2, Subido 0.

Quarters: 27-14, 54-39, 79-62, 108-82.

– Rappler.com