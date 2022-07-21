PBA
Ginebra downs Phoenix for back-to-back wins, builds quarterfinal momentum

JR Isaga
Japeth Aguilar powers Ginebra's bench scoring in limited time as the Gin Kings down Phoenix in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup

Ginebra leans on a Japeth Aguilar-led attack against Phoenix as the Gin Kings create momentum for their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal push

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra marched on to the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals with a much-needed momentum boost after downing the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 100-93, at the Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, July 21.

Coming off a late two-game skid, the Gin Kings are now winners of two straight as they ended the elimination round with an 8-3 record, tied with second-place TNT.

However, by way of the quotient system, top-seeded San Miguel and the Tropang Giga are already assured of the two twice-to-beat berths a few days before Ginebra and 7-3 Magnolia even got a chance to catch up.

Still, Ginebra gave its all against a Phoenix side only playing for pride as Japeth Aguilar led the balanced attack with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting in just 19 minutes off the bench, while reigning league MVP Scottie Thompson muscled his way to a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Aljon Mariano sparked the bench alongside Aguilar with a 13-point effort in 19 minutes, while guards Stanley Pringle and Nard Pinto scored 10 apiece.

Coming off a slim 45-47 halftime deficit, Phoenix stayed within 51-55 early in the third, but Ginebra shifted to a higher gear and broke away with a 9-2 run to mount an 11-point gap, 64-53, off a Pringle three at the 5:35 mark.

Despite the Fuel Masters’ best efforts, they never got closer than 6 points down the stretch as the Kings led by as many as 13, 86-73, halfway through the final frame off a Prince Caperal short jumper.

Jason Perkins paced the conference-ending loss with 17 points on 7-of-21 shooting, while Sean Anthony powered the second-quarter charge with 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists off the bench on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-6 from deep.

Phoenix missed the services of veteran Matthew Wright, who has since left for the US to marry his longtime partner, and new signee Javee Mocon, who was a late scratch due to a knee issue.

Ginebra now awaits its first-round opponent depending on the final game results of 7-3 Magnolia, 5-5 Converge, and 5-5 NLEX on Friday, July 22.

The Scores

Ginebra 100 – J. Aguilar 17, Thompson 14, Mariano 13, Pinto 10, Pringle 10, Chan 9, Standhardinger 8, Onwubere 7, Tenorio 4, Caperal 4, David 4.

Phoenix 93 – Perkins 17, Anthony 16, Tio 13, Muyang 12, Serrano 7, Melecio 6, Garcia 5, Jazul 5, Porter 5, Lalata 3, Rios 2, Robles 2.

Quarters: 22-14, 47-45, 76-66, 100-93.

– Rappler.com

