Ginebra survives Rain or Shine to end elims on high note

NO GIVING UP. Christian Standhardinger and Ginebra show their never-say-die attitude against Rain or Shine.

Barangay Ginebra comes back from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter to conclude the elimination round with a much-needed win

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra banked on a terrific 21-4 finishing kick to outlast Rain or Shine in a seesaw 104-93 win in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 6.

Import Justin Brownlee frolicked with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals as the Gin Kings came back from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter to end the eliminations with a 6-5 record.

Jeff Chan also starred in the win after hitting a pair of clutch three-pointers during that impressive stretch: the first knotted the score at 89-89 while the second gave Ginebra a 101-91 lead with two minutes left.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 104 – Brownlee 25, Standhardinger 20, Thompson 15, Chan 15, J. Aguilar 10, Tenorio 9, Pinto 6, Onwubere 4, Tolentino 0.

Rain or Shine 93 – Walker 34, Caracut 12, Belga 12, Mocon 8, Borboran 7, Ponferada 7, Nieto 5, Nambatac 4, Guinto 2, Norwood 2, Jackson 0, Asistio 0, Torres 0.

Quarters: 20-23, 50-41, 73-77, 104-93.

– Rappler.com