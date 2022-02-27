Scottie Thompson delivers 20-point triple-double as Ginebra stuns Terrafirma

Barangay Ginebra lives up to its ‘Never Say Die’ mantra as it completes a huge come-from-behind win in the PBA Governors’ Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra lived up to its “Never Say Die” mantra as it stormed back from 22 points down to stun the Terrafirma Dyip, 112-107, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday, February 27.

Scottie Thompson delivered the goods for the Gin Kings in their sensational come-from-behind win, finishing with a triple-double of 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Justin Brownlee, meanwhile, topscored for Ginebra with a game-high 29 points, to go along with 15 rebounds and 7 assists, while Christian Standhardinger also added 26 markers.

“I think this game, this comeback will go a long way in terms of helping us find ourselves,” said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

“By and large, Scottie willed us to a win just with his tremendous effort everywhere, on the defense, on the boards, in transition, everywhere,” added the multi-titled tactician.

After trailing by as many as 22 points, 44-66, early in the third period, Ginebra shifted into high gear and unleashed a massive 24-10 run to cut Terrafirma’s lead to single digits, 76-68, with less than 3 minutes to play in the quarter.

With the Dyip still up by 9, 85-76, at the start of the final frame, the Gin Kings once again stepped on the gas to finally overtake Terrafirma, 104-103, off a long bomb by LA Tenorio with 3:28 remaining in the game.

Terrafirma quickly responded with a 4-0 run to once again snatch the lead, 107-104, before Thompson, Aguilar, and Standhardinger combined for 6 unanswered points to give Ginebra back the lead, 110-107, with 31 seconds left.

Juami Tiongson had the chance to tie the game with a triple in the following possession, but the high-scoring guard failed to convert on his three-point attempt as Brownlee sealed the deal in the next play with two free throws.

Tiongson topscored for Terrafirma with 27 points, while Joshua Munzon and import Antonio Hester contributed 23 and 18 markers, respectively.

With the quarterfinals just around the corner, Ginebra further improved its position in the standings with a 5-4 record, while Terrafirma hopes to stay in playoff contention with a 2-7 slate.

Ginebra takes on the NLEX Road Warriors on Friday, March 4, at 6 pm, while Terrafirma tangles with the NorthPort Batang Pier on Saturday, March 5 at 4 pm. Both games will be played at the Smart Araneta Colisuem.

The Scores

Ginebra 112 – Brownlee 29, Standhardinger 26, Thompson 20, Aguilar 19, Tenorio 8, Pinto 7, Onwubere 3, Tolentino 0, Chan 0.

Terrafirma 107 – Tiongson 27, Munzon 23, Hester 18, Cahilig 10, Ramos 9, Go 7, Pascual 6, Daquioag 3, Calvo 2, Camson 2, Gabayni 0.

Quarters: 20-34, 42-63, 76-85, 112-107.

– Rappler.com