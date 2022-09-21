PBA
Bay Area lives up to hype, blasts Blackwater to start PBA Commissioner’s Cup

JR Isaga
DOMINANT. Myles Powell drives against the Blackwater defense at the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

PBA Images

Former NBA player Myles Powell and the Bay Area Dragons set a high standard in their 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup debut with a 46-point annihilation of hapless Blackwater

MANILA, Philippines – The Bay Area Dragons started off the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup on a roll with a massive 46-point blowout of the Blackwater Bossing, 133-87, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, September 21.

Import Myles Powell lived up to his lofty billing as a former NBA player after toying the locals around with 41 points on 14-of-28 shooting to go with 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Glen Yang led four other Dragons in double-digit scoring with 22 points on a 7-of-12 clip, while 7-foot-5 Chuanxing Liu scored 9 points with 13 rebounds off the bench.

Blackwater played without veterans JV Casio and newly acquired forward Troy Rosario, who are both likely nursing injuries.

The Bossing only tasted a brief 5-3 lead at the start of the game before the Dragons roared ahead with an 18-2 run, capped by a Powell and-one conversion at the 7:06 mark for the 21-7 separation, and never looked back.

Momentum stayed firmly with the Bay Area side as it breached 40-point separation late in the fourth and peaked with a 46-point gap to set the final score.

“I think at the start of the game, our defense was good. We stayed in front of them. We did a good job on the on-balls, and then on the offensive end, we really clicked,” said Bay Area head coach Brian Goorjian.

Top Rookie of the Year candidate Ato Ular paced the Bossing’s sorry loss – its seventh straight after a 5-1 start in the Philippine Cup – with a big 13-point, 14-rebound double-double hiked by 9 offensive boards, while Rashawn McCarthy scored 11 off the bench on 5-of-14 shooting.

Import Cameron Krutwig came 2 assists shy of a triple-double, but only managed 11 points on a 5-of-16 clip to go with 12 boards and 8 dimes.

NorthPort will get the unenviable task of testing the Dragons next on Saturday, September 24, 4:30 pm, also at the MOA Arena, while Blackwater shoots for a bounce-back that same day at 6:45 pm against Phoenix.

The Scores

Bay Area 133 – Powell 41, Yang 22, Zhu 13, Lam 13, Blankley 11, Liu 9, Zheng 7, Reid 5, Song 5, Liang 3, Ewing 3, Ju 1.

Blackwater 87 – Ular 13, Krutwig 11, McCarthy 11, Amer 10, Ayonayon 10, Taha 8, Jackson 8, Go 5, Sena 3, Dyke 3, Suerte 3, Publico 2, Eboña 0, Banal 0.

Quarters: 36-19, 64-36, 97-76, 133-87.

– Rappler.com

