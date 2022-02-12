Terrafirma storms back as Blackwater crashes to 25th straight loss

Terrafirma erases a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to prevent Blackwater from clinching its first win since October 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater saw its historic skid stretch to 25 straight games as Terrafirma hacked out a come-from-behind 109-103 win in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, February 12.

Buried by as many as 12 points with less than six minutes remaining, the Dyip closed out the game with a 25-7 run led by import Antonio Hester to prevent the Bossing from clinching their first win since October 2020.

Hester churned out 41 points, including 14 during that win-clinching stretch, to go with 13 rebounds and 3 steals as Terrafirma snapped a three-game skid to improve to 2-4.

Blackwater comfortably led 96-84 off a stepback jumper from import Shawn Glover, who introduced his arrival in the PBA in style with 35 points and 17 rebounds in his debut game.

However, the Dyip unloaded an 18-0 bomb capped by 5 straight points from returning guard Joshua Munzon to turn the tables and seize a 102-96 advantage.

The Bossing trimmed their deficit to a whisker off a Baser Amer triple and a Jay Washington layup, but Terrafirma hammered the nail in the Blackwater coffin with a 7-2 blitz punctuated by a Hester breakaway dunk.

Andreas Cahilig backstopped Hester with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Munzon – who had been sidelined since the Philippine Cup due to a hand injury – delivered 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals.

The Dyip also got timely contributions from Juami Tiongson, who put up 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, and Aldrech Ramos, who fell short of a double-double with 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Gilas Pilipinas draftee Rey Suerte shone with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in his debut for Blackwater, which remained at the bottom of the standings with a woeful 0-6 card.

The Scores

Terrafirma 109 – Hester 41, Cahilig 17, Munzon 13, Tiongson 12, Ramos 9, Calvo 6, Daquioag 5, Batiller 4, Camson 2, Go 0, Pascual 0.

Blackwater 103 – Glover 35, Suerte 16, Amer 13, McCarthy 12, Ebona 10, Washington 6, Casio 6, Amboludto 4, Ayonayon 1, Melton 0, Paras 0, Escoto 0.

Quarters: 23-24, 52-54, 74-83, 109-103.

– Rappler.com