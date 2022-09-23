Ayo posts victorious PBA debut as Converge trips Terrafirma

STRONG START. Import Quincy Miller delivers for Converge right in the opener.

Former NBA player Quincy Miller carries Converge in his Philippine debut, saying new coach Aldin Ayo told him to brace for the physical brand of Filipino hoops

MANILA, Philippines – Aldin Ayo’s PBA coaching career got off to an auspicious start after the Converge FiberXers hammered the Terrafirma Dyip, 124-110, on Friday, September 23, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

The FiberXers zoomed ahead in the third quarter after dropping a 22-6 run, breaking a 67-all deadlock into an 89-73 advantage with 1:33 left in the period, courtesy of two charities by former NBA player Quincy Miller.

Converge kept their distance against their opponents in the closing quarter, leading by as many as 18 in multiple instances.

Miller put up solid numbers in his Philippine pro debut as he scored 38 points, collared 16 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists. Teammate Maverick Ahanmisi added 18 markers and 7 dimes.

“This game, we started flat, especially in the first quarter. We were getting our shots, but we just were not making those shots,” said Ayo during the post-game press conference.

“But I told them that those were good shots, so they just had to keep on shooting.”

The first half was a close affair, featuring 13 lead changes and 7 ties. The Dyip came out on top, 30-26, after JP Calvo drilled a shot from the top of the key on the other side as time expired.

The second quarter was a high scoring one for both sides, with Converge outscoring Terrafirma, 36-32, for a 62-all tie at the half.

Miller, who has had previous NBA stops in Denver, Sacramento, and Detroit, said Ayo had prepared him to brace for the physical brand of Filipino hoops.

“It was very physical. I already knew it was going to be physical, but EuroLeague is physical as well, so I just kind of mentally prepared and came into the second half a little more aggressive,” said Miller.

“And coach ran a lot of plays for me in the second half to get all those buckets,” he added.

Returning Terrafirma import Lester Prosper led the way with 26 points and 11 rebounds at intermission, finishing with a game-high 43 points and 25 rebounds.

Alex Cabagnot, who played in his first game since suffering an Achilles tendon injury last December 2021, scored 13 points in a losing effort.

The Scores

Converge 124 – Miller 38, Ahanmisi 18, Arana 13, Ilagan 12, Stocton 11, Teng 11, Melecio 10, Bulanadi 4, Racal 3, Tratter 2, Digregorio 2.

Terrafirma 110 – Prosper 43, Munzon 14, Tiongson 13, Cabagnot 12, Cahilig 7, Gomez de Liano 7, Calvo 5, Camson 4, Alolino 2, Ramos 2.

Quarter: 26-30, 62-62, 93-79, 124-110.

– Rappler.com