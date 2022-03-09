Blackwater slays giant in No. 1 Magnolia to avoid winless season

CLUTCH. Barkley Ebona gives Blackwater its first win in more than a year with a crucial bucket.

Blackwater banks on young guns Barkley Eboña and Rey Suerte in the game as it stops its historic skid at 29 games in its final match in the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – In a stunning reversal of fortune between the best and worst teams in the PBA Governors’ Cup, Blackwater shocked Magnolia with a gritty 101-100 escape at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 9.

The Bossing banked on young guns Barkley Eboña and Rey Suerte in the endgame as they avoided a winless season and stopped their historic skid at 29 games in their final elimination round match.

Eboña sank the go-ahead layup with 10 seconds left, while rookie Suerte delivered the win-sealing block on Jackson Corpuz in the win that saw Blackwater fend off a gutsy comeback from Mark Barroca and the Hotshots.

Import Shawn Glover led the way for Blackwater with 33 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals.