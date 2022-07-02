Jalalon, Barroca spark huge second-half Magnolia pullaway over NLEX

HEAT CHECK. Mark Barroca goes on a personal 10-0 run in Magnolia's pivotal 3rd-quarter pullaway over NLEX.

Still playing without star guard Paul Lee, Magnolia banks on other old reliables like Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca in its second-half breakaway against NLEX to return to a winning record

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots raised their PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup winning streak to three straight as they dominated the NLEX Road Warriors in the second half for an 87-73 finish at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, July 2.

Down 14 at the half, 32-46, the Hotshots found a new lease on life from team leaders Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca, who each dropped 10 points in the pivotal 3rd quarter attack as Magnolia outscored NLEX, 33-12.

Jalalon, who finished with 16 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals, sparked the Hotshots’ 19-2 go-ahead run for the 51-48 lead at the 6:26 mark of the 3rd.

Meanwhile Barroca, who tallied a team-high 18 points plus 5 boards, 3 dimes, and 3 steals, followed up with a personal 10-0 burst to help Magnolia clinch a 63-53 gap with 1:56 remaining in the frame.

This was all the momentum the Paul Lee-less Magnolia side needed to peak with an 18-point separation, 84-66, off an Adrian Wong jumper at the 4:16 mark of the final frame, and never look back.

Reigning All-Filipino Best Player of the Conference Calvin Abueva returned from his one-game suspension and also chipped in his share with 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 27 minutes off the bench.

Over at the losing end, veteran JR Quiñahan led the way with 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting, while Don Trollano and Calvin Oftana scored 14 apiece.

Now toting a winning 4-3 record, Magnolia hopes to extend its winning run further with a victory against the winless Terrafirma Dyip on Friday, July 8, at 6 pm.

NLEX, now also holding a 4-3 slate, hopes to get back on track with a win against the Converge FiberXers on Thursday, July 7, at 5:15 pm.

The Scores

Magnolia 87 – Barroca 18, Jalalon 16, Dionisio 14, Sangalang 12, Abueva 8, Wong 8, Dela Rosa 6, Corpuz 5, Corpuz 5, Reavis 0, Ahanmisi 0, Escoto 0.

NLEX 73 – Quiñahan 17, Trollano 14, Oftana 14, Chua 9, Alas 9, Rosales 7, Semerad 2, Ighalo 1, Paniamogan 0, Magat 0, Miranda 0.

Quarters: 20-24, 32-46, 65-58, 87-73.

– Rappler.com