Wong sizzles as mighty Magnolia thwarts Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines – Adrian Wong proved to be valuable pickup for Magnolia as he starred in a 103-93 romp of Phoenix in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, February 19.
Acquired just this month from free agency, Wong delivered 18 points on a sizzling 6-of-7 clip from three-point land to help the league-leading Hotshots keep their unbeaten record intact at 6-0.
It was a fairly low-scoring affair at halftime with Magnolia leading by just 5 points, 39-34, before the Hotshots pulled away in the third period by dropping a 30-11 bomb sparked by Wong.
Wong buried 3 straight triples to give Magnolia a 57-41 advantage and his veteran teammates picked up where he left off, with Jackson Corpuz capping the run with 4 consecutive points for a 69-45 cushion.
By the time the quarter ended, the Fuel Masters’ confidence already looked shattered with the Hotshots enjoying a 75-54 lead.
The Scores
Magnolia 103 – Harris 20, Wong 18, Lee 14, Barroca 13, Escoto 9, Corpuz 8, Reavis 6, Sangalang 6, Ahanmisi 5, Jalalon 4, Brill 0, Dionisio 0.
Phoenix 83 – Wright 18, Robles 15, Manganti 9, Sutton 9, Garcia 8, Demusis 8, Perkins 6, Melecio 5, Jazul 3, Chua 2, Pascual 0, Camacho 0, Rios 0.
Quarters: 21-20, 39-34, 75-54, 103-83.
– Rappler.com