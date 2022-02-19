Wong sizzles as mighty Magnolia thwarts Phoenix

FLAWLESS. Adrian Wong and Magnolia have yet to taste defeat in the PBA Governors' Cup.

Acquired just this month from free agency, Adrian Wong makes it rain from deep to help Magnolia keep its unbeaten record intact

MANILA, Philippines – Adrian Wong proved to be valuable pickup for Magnolia as he starred in a 103-93 romp of Phoenix in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, February 19.

Acquired just this month from free agency, Wong delivered 18 points on a sizzling 6-of-7 clip from three-point land to help the league-leading Hotshots keep their unbeaten record intact at 6-0.

It was a fairly low-scoring affair at halftime with Magnolia leading by just 5 points, 39-34, before the Hotshots pulled away in the third period by dropping a 30-11 bomb sparked by Wong.

Wong buried 3 straight triples to give Magnolia a 57-41 advantage and his veteran teammates picked up where he left off, with Jackson Corpuz capping the run with 4 consecutive points for a 69-45 cushion.

By the time the quarter ended, the Fuel Masters’ confidence already looked shattered with the Hotshots enjoying a 75-54 lead.

The Scores

Magnolia 103 – Harris 20, Wong 18, Lee 14, Barroca 13, Escoto 9, Corpuz 8, Reavis 6, Sangalang 6, Ahanmisi 5, Jalalon 4, Brill 0, Dionisio 0.

Phoenix 83 – Wright 18, Robles 15, Manganti 9, Sutton 9, Garcia 8, Demusis 8, Perkins 6, Melecio 5, Jazul 3, Chua 2, Pascual 0, Camacho 0, Rios 0.

Quarters: 21-20, 39-34, 75-54, 103-83.

– Rappler.com