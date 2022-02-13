Debuting Banchero dazzles against Ginebra as Meralco stays unbeaten

KEY ADDITION. Chris Banchero gets off to a strong start with Meralco.

Chris Banchero quickly makes an impact for Meralco, dropping twin digits in a tight duel against Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Banchero expectedly paid immediate dividends in his debut for the Meralco Bolts in the 2022 PBA Governors’ Cup as they outgunned Barangay Ginebra in the clutch, 101-95, on Sunday, February 13 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Fil-Italian star, fresh off his stint with the Phoenix Fuel Masters, led the Bolts locals with 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in under 24 minutes off the bench.

Import Tony Bishop led the win with 30 markers, 13 boards, and 7 dimes, while Chris Newsome tied Banchero with 12 points on top of 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

As expected from the rivaling 2019 Governors’ Cup finalists, Ginebra and Meralco traded leads well into the clutch, with the Gin Kings seizing an 89-87 edge off a Justin Brownlee triple with 5:22 left in the fourth quarter.

However, the Bolts sparked up a crucial 9-0 fightback highlighted by key Bishop and Newsome jumpers, and capped with three free throws from Aaron Black for the 96-89 advantage with 2:40 left.

Although a late Brownlee layup inched Ginebra within six, 93-99, with 1:41 left, Newsome sealed the deal with a late steal and score for the 101-93 gap with just 55 ticks remaining.

The win elevated the Bolts to a 4-0 record and joined Magnolia Hotshots on top, while Ginebra skidded to a 3-2 slate at joint fifth with Alaska and San Miguel.

“We had to gut it out. It wasn’t a very pretty victory, being quite honest with you,” said Bolts head coach Norman Black after the game. “We didn’t shoot the ball that well, and we didn’t execute that well offensively.”

“But I think we strung together some defensive stops in the second half that allowed us to separate a little bit, and allowed us to win the game.”

Brownlee led Ginebra with 27 points on 11-of-25 shooting, to go with 14 rebounds and 7 assists, while Scottie Thompson added 18 markers, 14 coming in the first half.

Nard Pinto, who played in his first game against Meralco since bolting in free agency, only had 2 points on 1-of-7 shooting for Ginebra, albeit with 9 assists.

The Bolts can make it five wins in a row as they battle the NorthPort Batang Pier on Thursday, February 17, 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Ginebra can get back to its winning ways with another star-studded showdown against the struggling TNT Tropang Giga on Friday, February 18, 6 pm.

The Score

Meralco 101 – Bishop 30, Newsome 12, Banchero 12, Maliksi 11, Almazan 8, Quinto 8, Hodge 8, Black 6, Caram 4, Hugnatan 2.

Ginebra 95 – Brownlee 27, Thompson 18, Standhardinger 17, Aguilar 10, Tenorio 10, Tolentino 5, Chan 3, Pinto 2, Caperal 3.

Quarters: 29-22, 45-46, 79-76, 101-95.

– Rappler.com