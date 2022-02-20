Bishop, Maliksi conspire in 4th as Meralco turns back Rain or Shine

HEATING UP. Tony Bishop bucks a quiet first-half showing as he shows the way for Meralco.

Import Tony Bishop and Allein Maliksi combine for 23 fourth-quarter points as Meralco rediscovers its winning form

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco leaned on import Tony Bishop and Allein Maliksi in the fourth quarter to scrape past Rain or Shine, 93-88, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 20.

Bishop and Maliksi combined for 23 points in the final salvo as the Bolts fought back from a nine-point deficit to rediscover their winning form and hiked their record to a second-best 5-1 card in the league.

The Elasto Painters still led by two possessions early in the fourth, 72-68, before Bishop sank a triple and Maliksi scored 7 straight points in a 10-2 run that gave their side a 78-74 advantage.

Meralco stretched its lead to as many as 9 points, 89-80, off a Bong Quinto jumper, although Rain or Shine remained within striking distance after erecting a 6-0 blitz anchored on import Henry Walker.

The Bolts, though, pushed all the right buttons to hold on to the win, with Quinto finding Chris Banchero for a nifty backdoor play that pushed their lead to 92-88 with 18 seconds remaining.

Scoring just 6 points in the first half, Bishop carried the scoring cudgels for Meralco after finishing with a team-high 26 points on top of 14 rebounds and 4 assists.

Maliksi churned out 19 points, with 12 coming in the fourth quarter, Raymond Almazan had 17 points and 7 rebounds, while Banchero put up 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Chris Newsome added 8 points and Aaron Black tallied 5 points in giving his father, Meralco coach Norman Black, his 701st career win in the PBA.

Walker chalked up all-around numbers of 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, but the Elasto Painters fizzled out as they lost for the second straight game and slipped to 3-5.

Beau Belga and Rey Nambatac added 12 points apiece in the loss.

The Scores

Meralco 93 – Bishop 26, Maliksi 19, Almazan 17, Newsome 8, Banchero 6, Belo 6, Black 5, Caram 4, Quinto 2, Hodge 0.

Rain or Shine 88 – Walker 24, Nambatac 12, Belga 12, Borboran 10, Nieto 10, Caracut 8, Mocon 7, Asistio 3, Ponferada 2, Jackson 0, Santillan 0, Norwood 0.

Quarters: 20-23, 45-51, 64-65, 93-88.

– Rappler.com