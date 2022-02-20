PBA
PBA Governors' Cup

Bishop, Maliksi conspire in 4th as Meralco turns back Rain or Shine

Delfin Dioquino
Bishop, Maliksi conspire in 4th as Meralco turns back Rain or Shine

HEATING UP. Tony Bishop bucks a quiet first-half showing as he shows the way for Meralco.

PBA Images

Import Tony Bishop and Allein Maliksi combine for 23 fourth-quarter points as Meralco rediscovers its winning form

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco leaned on import Tony Bishop and Allein Maliksi in the fourth quarter to scrape past Rain or Shine, 93-88, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 20.

Bishop and Maliksi combined for 23 points in the final salvo as the Bolts fought back from a nine-point deficit to rediscover their winning form and hiked their record to a second-best 5-1 card in the league.

The Elasto Painters still led by two possessions early in the fourth, 72-68, before Bishop sank a triple and Maliksi scored 7 straight points in a 10-2 run that gave their side a 78-74 advantage.

Meralco stretched its lead to as many as 9 points, 89-80, off a Bong Quinto jumper, although Rain or Shine remained within striking distance after erecting a 6-0 blitz anchored on import Henry Walker.

The Bolts, though, pushed all the right buttons to hold on to the win, with Quinto finding Chris Banchero for a nifty backdoor play that pushed their lead to 92-88 with 18 seconds remaining.

Scoring just 6 points in the first half, Bishop carried the scoring cudgels for Meralco after finishing with a team-high 26 points on top of 14 rebounds and 4 assists.

Maliksi churned out 19 points, with 12 coming in the fourth quarter, Raymond Almazan had 17 points and 7 rebounds, while Banchero put up 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Chris Newsome added 8 points and Aaron Black tallied 5 points in giving his father, Meralco coach Norman Black, his 701st career win in the PBA.

Walker chalked up all-around numbers of 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, but the Elasto Painters fizzled out as they lost for the second straight game and slipped to 3-5.

Beau Belga and Rey Nambatac added 12 points apiece in the loss.

The Scores

Meralco 93 – Bishop 26, Maliksi 19, Almazan 17, Newsome 8, Banchero 6, Belo 6, Black 5, Caram 4, Quinto 2, Hodge 0. 

Rain or Shine 88 – Walker 24, Nambatac 12, Belga 12, Borboran 10, Nieto 10, Caracut 8, Mocon 7, Asistio 3, Ponferada 2, Jackson 0, Santillan 0, Norwood 0.

Quarters: 20-23, 45-51, 64-65, 93-88. 

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Recommended Stories

PBA Governors' Cup

Meralco Bolts

Philippine basketball

Rain or Shine Elasto Painters