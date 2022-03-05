Muhammad drops 57 as San Miguel shocks Meralco in 26-point comeback

HIGH NOTE. Shabazz Muhammad and San Miguel wrap up the elimination round with back-to-back wins.

Former NBA player Shabazz Muhammad turns in a breathtaking performance to keep the playoffs-bound San Miguel in the running for a twice-to-beat quarterfinal bonus

MANILA, Philippines – Shabazz Muhammad put San Miguel on his back as they came back from 26 points down to shock Meralco, 115-110, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, March 5.

The former NBA player dropped 57 points and 19 rebounds in a breathtaking performance that kept the playoffs-bound Beermen, who improved to 7-4, in the running for a twice-to-beat quarterfinal bonus.

Given the green light to shoot, Muhammad waxed hot for 21 fourth-quarter points, including 4 clutch points in the last 30 seconds as San Miguel wrapped up the elimination with back-to-back victories.

The Bolts still held a 110-109 lead with a minute left until Muhammad rebounded his own free throw miss and scored the go-ahead putback.

Chris Ross then forced a turnover in the next play, paving the way for Muhammad to seal the win with a pair of foul shots, 113-110, as Chris Newsome and Allein Maliksi missed their potential game-tying triples for Meralco.

The Scores

San Miguel 115 – Muhammad 57, Fajardo 16, Manuel 13, Lassiter 10, Romeo 9, Perez 6, Tautuaa 4, Brondial 0, Ross 0, Cruz 0.

Meralco 110 – Bishop 29, Quinto 18, Maliksi 16, Banchero 13, Black 13, Almazan 9, Hugnatan 7, Newsome 5, Hodge 0.

Quarters: 28-36, 46-70, 83-92, 115-110.

– Rappler.com