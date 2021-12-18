McDaniels, Alas steer NLEX to 30-point rout of Terrafirma for 4-0 start

NLEX banks on a fiery second-half show led by import KJ McDaniels and Kevin Alas as it notches its fourth straight win to start the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX found no need to pull off an escape act this time around after annihilating Terrafirma, 116-86, to keep its record unblemished in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, December 18.

Coming off a gritty two-point win over TNT three days prior, the Road Warriors banked on a fiery second-half performance led by import KJ McDaniels and Kevin Alas as they notched their fourth straight win and fortified their hold of the top spot.

McDaniels topscored with 34 points, including 21 markers in the last two quarters that saw NLEX pull away after the Dyip knotted the score at 47-47 at halftime.

Terrafirma remained within striking distance early in the 4th quarter, 68-77, before the Road Warriors closed out the romp with a 39-17 run capped by triples from Bong Galanza and 48-year-old Asi Taulava, who formally kicked off his 22nd PBA season.

McDaniels shone on both ends as he added 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals, while Alas chalked up 20 points off the bench.

Calvin Oftana had 14 points and 6 rebounds in the win, Kris Rosales chimed in 10 points, and JR Quiñahan put up 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Import Antonio Hester led the way in the loss with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Juami Tiongson wound up as the only other Dyip player in double figures with 15 points.

Everything went down for Terrafirma after Alex Cabagnot hurt his foot with less than two minutes left in the 3rd quarter as NLEX wrapped up the period with a 7-0 blitz for a 77-66 lead going into the final canto.

Cabagnot did not return and the Dyip slumped to a 1-3 record.

The Scores

NLEX 116 – McDaniels 34, Alas 20, Oftana 14, Rosales 10, Trollano 9, Quinahan 8, Paniamogan 5, Semerad 4, Magat 4, Galanza 3, Taulava 3, Cruz 2, Ighalo 0.

Terrafirma 86 – Hester 27, Tiongson 15, Adams 7, Pascual 7, Batiller 7, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Cabagnot 5, Ramos 5, Melton 3, Camson 3, Calvo 0, Gabayni 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 23-20, 47-47, 77-66, 116-86

– Rappler.com