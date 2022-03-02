Bolick, NorthPort crush Blackwater for 4th straight win

Robert Bolick explodes for 30 points in his return as the NorthPort Batang Pier hand the Blackwater Bossing their 28th straight loss dating back to the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The NorthPort Batang Pier kept their fiery run in the PBA Governors’ Cup going as they crushed the Blackwater Bossing, 116-103, on Wednesday, March 2, at the Araneta Coliseum.

High-scoring guard Robert Bolick, who missed NorthPort’s past two outings due to his commitment with Gilas Pilipinas, shone bright in his return in a Batang Pier jersey, finishing with 30 points on 6-of-12 shooting from deep, together with 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

Import Jamel Artis and veteran forward Arwind Santos, meanwhile, added 26 and 21 points, respectively, for NorthPort, which captured its fourth straight win and improved to 4-5 in the standings – tied with the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

“It’s a total team effort. Everybody stepped up, especially in the first group,” said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio.

“Everybody wants to win. From 0-5, we worked hard for this fourth straight win,” he added.

After leading by only 7 points at the end of the first quarter, 35-28, NorthPort shifted into high gear in the second period to create separation over Blackwater, 66-54, at the half.

The Batang Pier then continued to shoot the lights out in the third period, outscoring the Bossing, 29-21, to stretch their lead to its biggest at 20 points, 95-75.

A 16-4 run by the Bossing early in the final frame inched them closer to within just 8, 99-91, but Santos crushed any hopes of a Blackwater comeback as he quickly scored five straight points to extend NorthPort’s lead back to 13, 104-91, with only 5:33 left on the clock.

Shawn Glover led the way for the Bossing in the losing effort with a monster double-double of 47 points and 12 rebounds, while Paul Desiderio and JVee Casio contributed 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Blackwater, which suffered its record-extending 28th straight defeat dating back to the 2020 Philippine Cup, remained as the only winless team in the standings with a 0-9 slate.

NorthPort will look to extend its winning streak further when it faces the Terrafirma Dyip on Saturday, March 5, at 4 pm, while Blackwater hopes to finally put an end to its long and painful losing skid when it tangles with the returning TNT Tropang Giga on Friday, March 4, at 3 pm.

The Scores

NorthPort 116 – Bolick 30, Artis 26, Santos 21, Malonzo 16, Balanza 10, Taha 9, Doliguez 2, Rike 2, Ferrer 0.

Blackwater 103 – Glover 47, Desiderio 17, Casio 13, Mccarthy 11, Paras 6, Amer 5, Melton 3, Ebona 1, Washington 0, Suerte 0, Amboludto 0, Escoto 0, Ayonayon 0, Baloria 0.

Quarters: 35-28, 66-54, 95-75, 116-103.

– Rappler.com