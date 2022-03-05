Scorching NorthPort turns back Terrafirma for 5th straight win

Four NorthPort players score at least 20 points as the Batang Pier storm back from a 19-point deficit to topple the Terrafirma Dyip

MANILA, Philippines – Red-hot NorthPort inched closer to playoff berth in the PBA Governors’ Cup after hacking out a come-from-behind 124-117 win over Terrafirma at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, March 5.

Import Jamel Artis churned out a near triple-double of 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists to lead four Batang Pier players who scored at least 20 points as NorthPort extended its winning streak to five games.

Starting the conference with five straight losses, the Batang Pier have entered the playoff picture with a 5-5 record, forging a three-way tie at seventh place with Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix.

Arwind Santos also shone with 28 points and 9 rebounds as he hit timely three-pointers that helped turn the tides for NorthPort, which trailed by as many as 19 points.

Like Artis, Robert Bolick flirted with a triple-double after putting up 21 points, 17 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Jamie Malonzo contributed 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 steals.

The Scores

NorthPort 124 – Artis 31, Santos 28, Bolick 21, Malonzo 21, Ferrer 11, Balanza 4, Taha 4, Doliguez 2, Rike 2.

Terrafirma 117 – Hester 40, Munzon 24, Tiongson 18, Daquioag 10, Calvo 8, Go 5, Ramos 4, Camson 4, Cahilig 2, Pascual 2, Batiller 0.

Quarters: 35-33, 59-67, 96-97, 124-117.

– Rappler.com