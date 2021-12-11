Banchero, Phoenix off to 2-0 start as Blackwater crashes to 21st straight loss

BACK-TO-BACK. Chris Banchero and Phoenix claim a share of the lead in the PBA Governors' Cup standings.

Chris Banchero shoots the lights out as Phoenix wins its first two games to start the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Banchero set the tone for Phoenix as they dealt Blackwater a record-extending 21st straight loss following a 110-99 victory in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Saturday, December 11.

Banchero delivered a game-high 23 points on a 4-of-6 clip from three-point land to go with 7 assists and 5 rebounds to catapult the Fuel Masters to a 2-0 start and a tie for the top spot with the NLEX Road Warriors and Alaska Aces.

Import Paul Harris complemented Banchero with 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists in the win that saw Phoenix start hot with a 28-18 lead after the opening quarter and finish strong with a lead as big as 14 points in the final salvo.

New acquisitions Sean Manganti and Simon Camacho also shone as they knocked down key buckets that gave the Fuel Masters their biggest lead of the game at 90-76 and 100-96.

Manganti – whom Phoenix acquired after trading Vic Manuel to NorthPort – notched a career-high 17 points and 3 rebounds, while Camacho – picked up by the Fuel Masters following his Filbasket MVP run – netted 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals off the bench.

Phoenix star Matthew Wright struggled from the field as he shot just 2-of-10 for 7 points, although he compensated for his dismal shooting with 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Bossing managed to cut their deficit to 99-106 with 30 seconds left, but time was not on their side as the Fuel Masters secured the win off back-to-back RR Garcia and Jansen Rios buckets.

Jaylen Bond chalked up 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists for Blackwater, which slid to a 0-2 card.

The Scores

Phoenix 110 – Banchero 23, Harris 19, Manganti 17, Camacho 10, Garcia 9, Wright 7, Rios 6, Perkins 5, Demusis 5, Chua 4, Jazul 4, Muyang 1.

Blackwater 99 – Bond 18, Escoto 16, Torralba 14, McCarthy 13, Amer 12, Ebona 9, Chauca 5, Casio 4, Daquioag 4, Cañaleta 2, Gabriel 2, Desiderio 0, McAloney 0.

Quarters: 28-18, 51-45, 83-74, 110-99.

