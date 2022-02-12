Impressive Mike Nieto debut keys Rain or Shine win vs NorthPort

Gilas Pilipinas draftee Mike Nieto makes the two-year wait worth it for Rain or Shine as he leads the team in scoring against NorthPort

MANILA, Philippines – Mike Nieto hardly showed any rookie jitters, showing the way for Rain or Shine in its 104-90 win over hapless NorthPort in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, February 12.

Nieto, who spent the last two years loaned to Gilas Pilipinas, delivered a team-high 21 points and 8 rebounds in his PBA debut as the Elasto Painters snapped a two-game skid and kept the Batang Pier winless in five games.

Import Henry Walker also starred with a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to help Rain or Shine hike its record to an even 3-3 – good for eighth place in the standings.

With Walker dishing out dimes, the Elasto Painters spread the wealth as three more breached double figures, while two others scored at least 7 points.

Norbert Torres put up 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals off the bench, Anton Asistio churned out 11 points, while Gabe Norwood netted 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Javee Mocon and Andrei Caracut combined for 15 points and 14 rebounds for Rain or Shine, which pulled away with a big second quarter.

Up by just a single possession after the opening period, 25-22, the Elasto Painters drained 5 three-pointers in the second quarter to stretch their lead to double digits, 51-40, going into the break.

The Batang Pier, who got buried by as many as 18 points, never recovered as they badly missed the presence of star Robert Bolick, big man Greg Slaughter, and point guard Nico Elorde.

Bolick just signed with NorthPort on Friday, while Slaughter and Elorde have yet to ink deals with the team.

Former NBA player Jamel Artis, who replaced injured Batang Pier import Cameron Forte, chalked up 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists in his PBA debut, while Kevin Ferrer also had 23 points in the loss.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 104 – Nieto 21, Walker 17, Torres 12, Asistio 11, Norwood 10, Mocon 8, Caracut 7, Ponferada 5, Borboran 4, Santillan 4, Belga 3, Jackson 2, Guinto 0, Tolentino 0.

NorthPort 90 – Artis 23, Ferrer 23, Malonzo 13, Santos 11, Sumang 6, Rike 5, Balanza 3, Taha 3, Doliguez 2, Cruz 1, Abundo 0, Subido 0, Dumapig 0.

Quarters: 25-22, 51-40, 79-64, 104-90.

– Rappler.com