PBA
PBA Governors' Cup

Romeo, San Miguel hold off gutsy Terrafirma to stretch win streak

Delfin Dioquino
Romeo, San Miguel hold off gutsy Terrafirma to stretch win streak

SCORING MACHINE. Terrence Romeo finishes with a game-high-tying 23 points as San Miguel stretches its winning streak.

PBA Images

Terrence Romeo hits key buckets down the stretch to save San Miguel from a monumental collapse against Terrafirma

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel ended the year with a third straight win, but not without a major scare after fending off Terrafirma, 100-88, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, December 26.

Terrence Romeo finished with 23 points and hit key buckets down the stretch as the Beermen nearly squandered a massive lead before regaining their bearings in the final two minutes to hike their record to 3-2.

Buried by as many as 23 points, the Dyip narrowed the gap to 6 points, 88-94, off four straight triples from import Antonio Hester, Juami Tiongson, and Aldrech Ramos.

San Miguel, though, held on thanks to Romeo, who also delivered 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Romeo hit a stepback jumper with 1:44 minutes left to push their lead to 96-88, and followed up a CJ Perez layup with a fadeaway jump shot to settle the final score.

Import Brandon Brown also posted 23 points to go with 10 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals as the Beermen continue to pick up steam after kicking off the conference with back-to-back losses.

The closer in the victory, it was also Romeo who led the way for San Miguel to nail a 48-37 halftime lead after dropping 16 points in the first two quarters.

Perez chalked up 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, Vic Manuel had 14 points and 8 rebounds off the bench, while June Mar Fajardo added 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the win.

Tiongson netted 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists to pace Terrafirma, which slumped to its third straight loss and fourth overall for a 1-4 record.

Hester contributed 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in the loss.

The Scores

San Miguel 100 – Romeo 23, Brown 23, Perez 17, Manuel 14, Fajardo 11, Lassiter 8, Enciso 2, Tautuaa 2, Pessumal 0, Zamar 0.

Terrafirma 88 – Tiongson 21, Hester 19, Calvo 9, Daquioag 8, Cahilig 7, Ramos 7, Gabayni 4, Camson 4, Pascual 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 3, Batiller 2. 

Quarters: 27-18, 48-37, 77-58, 100-88.

Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

PBA Governors' Cup

More on PBA Governors' Cup

Philippine basketball

More on Philippine basketball

San Miguel Beermen

More on San Miguel Beermen

Terrafirma Dyip

More on Terrafirma Dyip