TNT keeps win streak alive as infamous Blackwater skid continues

MANILA, Philippines – TNT resumed its PBA Governors’ Cup campaign with vigor after breezing past hapless Blackwater in a 106-93 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 4.

With several of their players returning from Gilas Pilipinas duty, the Tropang Giga – led by Mikey Williams – dealt the also-ran Bossing a record-extending 29th straight defeat.

Williams set the tone with 11 first-half points and knocked down some key buckets in the fourth quarter to finish with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals for TNT, which extended its winning streak to three games.

The Tropang Giga raised their record to 5-4 and tied Barangay Ginebra for sixth place.

Import Aaron Fuller dominated inside for TNT with 16 points and 22 rebounds, while Roger Pogoy churned out 16 points and 6 rebounds in his first game back after missing their last four matches with a calf injury. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
