PBA
PBA Governors' Cup

Mikey, TNT outlast NorthPort in OT to nail last playoff bonus

Delfin Dioquino
CATCH FIRE. Mikey Williams leads the way for TNT in its fifth straight win

PBA Images

Mikey Williams sinks timely buckets in overtime as TNT claims the No. 3 seed in the PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – TNT squandered a huge lead in regulation but got the job done in overtime to nip NorthPort, 106-101, and clinch the last playoff bonus in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 11.

Churning out a team-high 28 points, Mikey Williams caught fire in the extra period with two triples in a 10-0 start that paved the way for the Tropang Giga to end the eliminations with a 7-4 record and nail the No. 3 spot.

With the win, TNT also avoided being relegated to No. 5 and facing a twice-to-beat disadvantage in the quarterfinals.

Although the Batang Pier narrowed the gap to 3 points, 101-104, they shot themselves in the foot with missed free throws and turnovers in the final 40 seconds as the Tropang Giga held on. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
