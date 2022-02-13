Wright, Perkins clutch as Phoenix frustrates TNT

STEP UP. Matthew Wright highlights his masterclass performance with a clutch steal and a go-ahead layup.

Phoenix banks on clutch plays from Matthew Wright and Jason Perkins to stun TNT and clinch its second straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright and Jason Perkins both came through at crunch time to power Phoenix to a thrilling 93-92 win over TNT in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 13.

Wright sank the go-ahead bucket, while Perkins delivered the win-sealing block as the Fuel Masters stormed back from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to clinch their second straight victory.

Stripping Jayson Castro of the ball, Wright converted an uncontested layup with 1.3 ticks left to put Phoenix ahead and finish with game-highs of 27 points and 10 assists on top of 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Tropang Giga had ample time to fire a game-winner, but Troy Rosario saw his alley-oop layup blocked as Perkins saved the Fuel Masters from the jaws of defeat.

Perkins, who also hit a tough layup over Rosario that cut their deficit to 91-92 with under 30 seconds remaining, churned out 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block to key Phoenix to its fourth win overall in six games.

Stepping up following the departure of star guard Chris Banchero to Meralco, RJ Jazul backstopped Wright in scoring with 16 points and 5 rebounds off the bench, while Sean Manganti added 10 points.

Dominique Sutton also made his presence felt for the Fuel Masters despite arriving in the country just three days ago as he delivered 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Sutton, a former NBA player, came in as a replacement import for Paul Harris, who returned home to the United States after his recovery from a hamstring injury took longer than expected.

The Phoenix triumph put to waste a masterful fourth-quarter display by TNT ace Mikey Williams, who scattered 13 of his team-high 22 points in the final salvo.

Williams drained a fadeaway jumper with under seven minutes left to give the Tropang Giga their biggest lead at 85-76, but the Fuel Masters ended the game with a 17-7 run sparked by 5 straight Jazul points.

Gab Banal tallied 18 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds off the bench for TNT, which absorbed its second straight defeat and slipped to a 2-4 card.

Tropang Giga import Aaron Fuller dropped a monster double-double of 11 points and 23 rebounds in the loss.

The Scores

Phoenix 93 – Wright 27, Jazul 16, Sutton 13, Perkins 12, Manganti 10, Pascual 4, Chua 3, Garcia 2, Melecio 2, Rios 2, Robles 2, Demusis 0, Camacho 0.

TNT 92 – M. Williams 22, Banal 18, Castro 11, Rosario 11, Fuller 11, Montalbo 9, K. Williams 6, Alejandro 4, Khobuntin 0, Heruela 0, Marcelo 0.

Quarters: 21-15, 44-41, 72-70, 93-92.

– Rappler.com